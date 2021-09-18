CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ball

Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Rowland E. Ball, 97, passed away Sept. 6, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born Jan. 9, 1924 in Yoakum, Texas, to Henry F. and Lila Ball. Ball was a 1941 graduate of Victoria High School where he was co-captain of the football team and named to the All-South Texas Iron Man Team. He attended Texas A&M University, was a member of the Corps of Cadets and played bugle in the Texas Aggie Band until the entire Junior and Senior classes were drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 during WWII. Rowland flew 27 missions in the Pacific and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.

