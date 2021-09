The Siuslaw Vikings exploded onto the field Friday night for their season opener against North Valley. Senior Beau Erickson in his first start as Siuslaw’s QB posted the third all time passing yards in a single game with 330 yards and 4 tds with an additional rushing touchdown. Erickson spread the ball around the offense with Braydon Thornton catching two touchdown passes, including a 91 yarder as the Siuslaw Vikings cruised to a 48-14 season opening. Isaac Garza also caught a pair of touchdown passes but it was senior running back Camp LaCouture who accounted for half of the Vikings scoring, 24 points; rushing for two touchdowns, catching one TD pass, kicking four extra points along with carrying the ball for a two-point conversion. Vikings are on the road this Friday in Sisters.

MAPLETON, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO