Panel draws line on COVID-19 boosters

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

