CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland A’s hang on to beat Los Angeles Angels in narrow victory, keep postseason window open

By Shayna Rubin
Oroville Mercury-Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn imperfect season for the Oakland A’s saw one ugly, but necessary, win over the Los Angeles Angels. Riddled with errors, missed opportunities and a mess of runs settled on wild pitches, walks and sacrifice flies, Friday’s game ended 5-4, in the A’s favor in Anaheim. The A’s third straight and 80th win with 15 games to play puts them 2.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays sit a half-game back of New York, and the Boston Red Sox a game up in the first spot.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
expressnews.com

On deck: Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Pitchers: Monday, LHP Framber Valdez (10-5, 3.26) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (2-3, 4.93); Tuesday, RHP Jose Urquidy (7-3, 3.38) vs. LHP Packy Naughton (0-2, 4.32); Wednesday, RHP Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.37) vs. RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 2.25); Thursday, Lance McCullers Jr. (12-4, 3.11) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.59). Astros...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Ramón Laureano
Person
Josh Harrison
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#The Oakland A#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox#Pinch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy