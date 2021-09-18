CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Mission Viejo football handles Alemany

By gqlshare
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSION HILLS – Take a glance at the last decade or so in the CIF Southern Section football landscape and it won’t be hard to notice the best teams live south of LAX. Mission Viejo of Orange County rolled into the San Fernando Valley Friday night and suffocated a talented Alemany team 30-7. The path to the Division-1 football playoffs will be paved by defense, tackling, and discipline. With stalwarts like St. John Bosco and Mater Dei likely to head the field of the top eight teams from the Southern Section, even the occasional mental lapses and penalties can prove deadly.

