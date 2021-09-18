Greg Gutfeld reveals leftover jokes from this week

The View has been on the air for an astounding 24 seasons, and it's arguably best known for its very heated exchanges between co-hosts. Of course, when The View begins its new season on Sept. 7, fans can expect more of the same as well as some changes. After four tension-filled years on the show, Meghan McCain left The View at the end of Season 24, and the talk show recently announced that nine guest hosts, from former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice to Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams, will sit in her seat in a rotating fashion to bring their opinions to table. But those aren't the only fresh faces fans will see when the co-hosts of The View return to the studio for the first time in 18 months this week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO