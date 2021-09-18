CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

'Rethink Your Drink' Day sheds light on the health consequences of consuming sugary drinks

By Nikki DeMentri
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6AWC_0c00iSjx00

INDIANAPOLIS — 30 gallons. That's the average amount of sugary drinks American kids consume yearly and it's a choice with health consequences.

Friday marked "Rethink Your Drink" Day. It's a day dedicated to really stopping and thinking about choices when it comes to consuming sugar, sweetened beverages.

Those are not limited to just sodas. Sugar, sweetened drinks include sports drinks, sweetened teas and energy drinks. Consuming too much sugar increases the likelihood of developing cavities, diabetes and heart disease; especially in children.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Wine Is The Only Alcoholic Drink With Health Benefits

Is wine your boozy drink of choice? Nine.com reports on a new study that finds that may be a good thing when it comes to your health. Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K. analyzed data from more than 440-thousand participants over seven years and found wine offers benefits that other drinks don’t. It turns out, those who regularly enjoyed a glass of wine had a decreased risk of coronary heart disease, but the same wasn’t true for those who drank beer, cider, and spirits.
DRINKS
SELF

5 Ways Your Drinking Habits Might Be Different Right Now

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of us were forced to look at our routines in a whole new light. The uncertainty, stress, and loneliness of the times suddenly put our daily habits under a microscope, from how we work to how we take care of ourselves. A big one you might be reevaluating now? Your relationship with alcohol. For some, pandemic drinking became an all-too-easy way to deal with tough emotions. But for others, quarantining at home was just the right opportunity to cut back on booze as in-person outings became an oddly distant memory.
FOOD & DRINKS
ocmomblog.com

4 Drinks That Will Help Your Kids Get More Vitamins

If you’re a parent, you undoubtedly adore your children and want them to live happy, healthy lives. The important thing for parents to understand is that the proper amount of vitamins in their diet can help them be healthier throughout their lives. When children are given the right amounts of vitamins from a young age, they will have the nutrients needed to fight disease and live longer healthier lives. Of course, kids are always notorious for rejecting new foods. This is why parents sometimes need to use little tricks to make sure their kids get the right amount of nutrients.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Sports Drinks#Energy Drinks#Sheds#Food Drink#American
12tomatoes.com

How Much Water You’re Actually Supposed to Drink in a Day

Like most people you probably have heard that you’re supposed to drink 8 8-ounce glasses of water a day. That number, totaling 64 ounces, has been drilled into the psyches of people in the US and other places, but it turns out that how much water to drink in a day is more complicated than that. So here’s how to figure out the real number of ounces to drink because it actually varies from person to person.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking this one popular beverage every day can cut your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should be putting in your cup more regularly.
FOOD & DRINKS
On Common Ground News

Georgia SNAP program urges families to drink more water, avoid sugary drinks

ATLANTA – Georgia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamp) and its four partner agencies are launching Hydrate My State, a campaign tailored for SNAP-eligible Georgians to encourage more water consumption, instead of sugary beverages. The campaign, led by the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) Office of...
GEORGIA STATE
thewarriorwire.org

Celsius At Your Service: Students Obsess Over New Caffeine Drink

When it comes to energy, Celsius is the number one choice for students around North Atlanta. These silver aluminum cans are filled with authentic ingredients and straight caffeine, attracting sleep-deprived students by the masses. Students of all grades can be seen slurping down their Celsius drinks to prepare for another day of hard work.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
Allrecipes.com

Twix Is Finally Releasing the Flavor We've All Been Waiting for, Just In Time for Fall

While any month on the calendar is a good time for new candies, you may be in for a treat in the coming months if your idea of adventure and delight is scouting new candy varieties and sharing your scavenged booty on your Instagram account. Why's that? It's because candy companies seem to save their best releases for the fall, as Halloween and the holidays round the calendar corner.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Cashews, Says Science

With a buttery smooth texture and ultra-rich flavor, it's not surprising in the slightest that cashews are the most popular nut in the United States. While you may know that they're delicious, what you may not be aware of is the many positive effects eating cashews can have on your health. Not only are cashews high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, but they also contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals that can benefit your body in many different ways.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
healthday.com

Muscle Cramps and Leg Pain

Muscle cramps are a common ailment, especially in the legs and feet. Since muscle cramps are sometimes caused by dehydration (loss of water) and low levels of potassium, they frequently strike in hot weather, when your body loses water, salt, and minerals through sweating. Drinking plenty of water and eating foods rich in potassium, such as bananas, may help to ward off cramps.
HEALTH
WRTV

WRTV

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy