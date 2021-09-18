CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Account Specialist Wanted - Farm Credit Services of America

Yankton Daily Press
 7 days ago

If you’re thinking about changing jobs, think about one that can change you. Farm Credit Services of America is looking for an Account Specialist in our Sioux Falls or Yankton office to provide relationship support focused on regional sales success, customer retention and sales team efficiency for all core products. You’ll also be responsible for coordinating pre-application and sales activities and working with the sales team to coordinate customer events. Fundamental understanding of credit analysis and lending preferred.

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Business
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Credit Analysis#An Account Specialist#Careers Fcsamerica Com#Eeo
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy