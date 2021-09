The final four Veto Competition is taking place within the Big Brother 23 house later today, and suffice it to say, this is gonna be fascinating. For starters, we don’t 100% think Kyland knows how much danger he’s in. For whatever reason, Kyland seems to be as invested in helping Xavier win as he does himself. He’s said for a little while now that one of his goals was to go against a competitor in the end, but the irony here is that this competitor would beat him. Xavier, meanwhile, seems far more fine to have Kyland go this week if the opportunity to eliminate him is there.

