NFL

49ers receive some positive injury news

By The Press Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter having four players unable to practice on Wednesday, the 49ers’ participation report today showed a positive trend as only one player was unable to participate. This news was especially positive for a couple of important members of the defense: Javon Kinlaw and Emmanuel Moseley. Kinlaw was a limited participant...

Kyle Shanahan
