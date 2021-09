Cease sure looked all right, allowing four hits in five innings in an 8-0 victory against the Texas Rangers in front of 28,288. “The first couple innings I wasn’t efficient and I wasted a lot of pitches,” Cease said. “I was frustrated but really I just locked down and just upped my focus, and it finally clicked. But I’ve got to get into a rhythm a little bit quicker.”

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO