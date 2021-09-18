CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. “The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine...

CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Very Scary’: Minnesota Man Who Worked With U.S. Army Stuck In Afghanistan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man stuck in Afghanistan is looking for help to get home. Qais was granted U.S. citizenship in 2020 after working with troops for seven years in his home country of Afghanistan. He went back to visit family and didn’t anticipate the country falling into the hands of the Taliban. Credit: CBS The evacuation of American citizens began on Aug. 15, and the next day, he and his wife welcomed a baby into the family. Qais says he tried desperately to get to the airport in Kabul to get his family to safety. “I was trying to make them understand that I...
WGAU

Taliban official: Strict punishment, executions will return

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. In an interview...
AFGHANISTAN
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'Shooting' at US army base was an 'exercise,' no casualties: official

A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said. Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP. "The reports of a shooting at Fort Meade are false. This was a planned exercise," the base said in a subsequent statement. Initially, various base officials had confirmed to US media that there had been an "active shooter" who had been "contained."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
Derrick

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other. With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

India, US call on Taliban

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".
FOREIGN POLICY
Derrick

Security troops kill 6 separatists in raid in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces overnight killed six militants of a separatist group in a raid at their hideout in the mountains of southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said Saturday. Counterterrorism police arrested three others from the same group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, in a separate operation, the...
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD

