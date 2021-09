ACU proved to be the dominant Wildcats on Saturday, earning their first win of the season as they took down the Louisana College 62-7. The Wildcats got out to a hot start at the beginning of the game with Stone Earle, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Keller, throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Clark, a junior wide receiver from Sweetwater, within the first three minutes of the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO