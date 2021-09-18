Oakland A’s hang on to beat Los Angeles Angels in narrow victory, keep postseason window open

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (COVID-19) threw a simulated game on Saturday, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Detmers has been on the injured list since August 25 after testing positive for COVID-19. Before landing on the IL, he posted a 7.11 ERA with 17 strikeouts over four starts and 19 innings. The simulated game keeps him on track to return to the team on September 25, which is when manager Joe Maddon expects him back. He'll most likely need to be stretched out before returning to the rotation, so it's unclear if he'll start again this season. Even if he does, he can be ignored in most leagues, but as the 24th overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, he can continue to be stashed in dynasty leagues.

