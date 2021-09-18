CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playboi Carti Reportedly Sued by Jeweler for $97K

Cover picture for the articlePlayboi Carti needs to settle up a bill. According to TMZ, the ‘Whole Lotta Red’ rapper owes some money to Eliantte & Co. Legal documents filed in New York say Carti owes them $97,063.75, which the company says is the remaining balance on two custom-made chains. He ordered them in September of 2020.

