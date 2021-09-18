CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Let Jesus be your motivator

By Julie H. Lake
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe radio announcer launched into a story about how her dad used to get her up every morning for school. Apparently, if she lingered too long after the alarm, he took matters into his own hands. He entered her bedroom and in one fell swoop, yanked the covers off the bed and left her wondering what in the world had just happened.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: Jesus Christ 'Has Never Let Me Down'

John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, says that he gave his life to Jesus Christ when he was just five years old. Cooper discussed his intensely strict religious upbringing, where all pop music, black clothes and even Christian rock music was banned, in a brand new interview with Focus On The Family.
RELIGION
altamontenterprise.com

Let your imagination soar!

Join us for the Fourth Incredible Heldercon. OK, what is Heldercon? It’s a take-off of a Comicon!. We will have activities that will challenge both your physical abilities as well as events that will spark your creativity. Get ready for a costume parade, have a caricature drawing done. Try our...
BERNE, NY
sunny95.com

Don’t Let Instagram Poison Your Kids

Recent research has called Instagram “toxic” for teenage girls. Columbus social worker, Luanne Lowenstein, joins Sunny This Morning to discuss how we can educate and protect our teens from unhealthy social media behavior.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sun-Journal

CANCER: Let your creative imagination wander,

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Patrick Mahomes, 26; Danielle Brooks, 32; Doug E. Fresh, 55; Kyle Chandler, 56. Happy Birthday: Live, learn and go about your business. Hesitation will stand between you and victory. Build confidence, gain respect and act. Size up and seize the moment, and you will not disappoint or be disappointed. Look at life as a chance to discover and grow mentally and emotionally. Choose to stop dreaming and start doing, and embrace the future with optimism. Your numbers are 3, 10, 22, 27, 31, 38, 42.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Sentinel

There is a solution for your bleeding hearts: Jesus

Good morning, my dear friends! At last writing, I had been in Maine. Today, I’m sitting high on a mountaintop in Colorado, our second home. It’s home to us for many reasons, but at the very top of the list for me is the precious time I get to spend with my dear grandchildren. This morning, they are off to school, so I’ll use these moments to reflect as I share my heart with you. Last writing, I talked about how so many of us have bleeding hearts for one reason or another. Some are due to personal problems within our own hearts; maybe we haven’t asked Jesus to be our Savior and Lord yet, so we lack peace. Perhaps the bleeding heart is due to circumstances in our workplace, tour church, or our family. Maybe the aching heart comes from a place of unrest, confusion and chaos in each of our daily lives. Maybe, just maybe, we are leading out of control lives, running at paces that God didn’t put on us,but makings of our own. Why? If we knew the answers to all of our questions and situations, I guess we would have no need of God, now would we? So, we press on, with bleeding hearts entirely too much of the time, but there IS an answer, as I alluded to last writing. If only, we could touch the hem of Jesus’ robe, we surely would find the healing and the peace we desperately need. Friend, what does that look like in your life, this reaching for more of Jesus? Before we go another step, let’s be absolutely sure that we have asked Jesus to be Savior and Lord. That should fix it all, right? Well, it should, but we must avail ourselves to the power that is at work within us — the power of the Holy Spirit. When we are up against a wall with no place to turn, we need to remember that we are His and He is ours. Nothing in all of creation can separate us from the love that is in Christ Jesus. Once we’ve settled that, we ought to be settled enough to go deeper with Him. But we are so frail and weak, aren’t we? Romans, chapter 8 has such rich teachings for us, if only we will stop, read, and apply it to our lives and all of the chaos that wants to drag us away from Him. Starting at verse 26, it reads: “And the Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness. For example, we don’t know what God wants us to pray for, but the Holy Spirit prays for us with groanings that cannot be expressed in words. And the Father who knows all hearts knows what the Spirit is saying, for the Spirit pleads for us believers in harmony with God’s own will.” Then comes that ever famous verse we so often quote, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and called according to His purpose for them.” This is tough stuff, isn’t it? We wonder how the pain we are currently enduring in our homes, jobs, churches, and society could possibly be for our own good. What kind of Father is that? I’m so glad you asked. He is one who loves us so deeply that He groans for us in our weaknesses! Listen, dear friends, we have a Father, Abba Father, daddy God, who loves us so very much. He is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to faith in His dear Son. Some have hardened their hearts against Him, so that they cannot possibly believe this gospel — this good news of salvation through Jesus. But for those of us who know Jesus, all that we need for all of life is encompassed in Him. When we are weak, He is strong. He currently sits at the right hand of the Father, pleading for our needs — groaning on our behalf. Verses 35-37 of this chapter tell us this: Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean He no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death” No! Despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us. This then, is the victory that is ours, friends. We are overcomers, because we are His. Maybe a daily dose of reminders is just what you need to help you right now. Philippians 4:8,9 says: “Now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise, then the God of peace will be with you.” Couldn’t we make a habit of this daily? What is true is that you are a child of God, dearly loved. What is honorable is that Jesus died for us when we were so undeserving, yet He loved us anyway. What is right is that one day, God will right all the wrongs in your personal life and in the world. For me this morning, what is pure and lovely is the endless blue sky on this mountaintop, the sounds of birds, and the harmony of nature here. What is admirable is that the Lord brings me herefrom time to time to remember all this; to stop and recognize all that is good in my life, and to praise His holy name for the blessings that I’m so undeserving of. He knows me so well. Whenever I lack peace because of all that swirls out of control around me, He is so faithful to pull me aside for a spell, so that I can remember, again. The blessings of grandchildren are sacred gifts and reminders that the world will go on, and our bleeding hearts can find the peace of God in the midst of it all. Hallelujah! What a Savior! Between the ABCs, 123s, “The Three Bears,” and “Jesus Loves Me,” I can find peace in this troubled world. You can, too. This concludes my talk of bleeding hearts. Let’s be determined to turn it all around, to trust that the Lord knows all about our hurts and that is still on His throne. Nothing in all of creation can change that! Let’s praise Him so much more! He is God, and He is good. In just a few hours, I’ll be with my grandchildren again. They have a way of turning me into a child for a few moments and that isn’t so bad, now is it? Out of the mouths of babes…
RELIGION
Ashley Broadwater

Knowing You Need to Let Your Relationship Go

Two people sit on a bench, looking away from each other.Pixabay/Pexels. I hate quitting. I take too long to quit jobs when the environment is toxic; I take too long to quit relationships in which I’m being mistreated. I fear regret, being judged, and hurting other people.
ledger.news

Meet Your New Neighbors: Santiago Jesus Chavez

Santiago Jesus Chavez was born on was born on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:05 a.m. at Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 18 inches to parents Naila Pilar Hertzog and Jose Junior Chavez of Jackson. Santiago was welcomed home by his sister Gabriella Pilar Chavez and his grandparents Naida and Peter Hertzog, Ashli Hertzog, and Jose and Rita Chavez.
JACKSON, CA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

How to talk to an atheist

So quipped a friend of mine after telling a story about some adolescent mischief performed during his college years. Another friend replied, “That is, of course, if we’re not already there,” referencing a common thought among many, that there is no heaven or hell, per se, but that both can be experienced in the here and now.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Praise the Lord! Did you know these celebrities were Christians?

From Kanye West to Tom Hanks, plenty of top stars in the music and movies worlds are openly Christian. Not everyone is quite so honest about their faith in Hollywood, but these famous faces have bucked the trend and spoke about their beliefs in God.
RELIGION
Item

OPINION: Jesus paid the price for your freedom

We all may have some issues with the past. Past problems, past mistakes, past sins, past decisions and past ignorance. We live and we learn if we are fortunate enough to live. Sadly, too many obituaries are of young adults who were barely starting …
RELIGION
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Staying with the sheep even when the wolf approaches

I recently assisted at St. Charles Parish in Livermore while the pastor was on vacation. St. Charles is named after Charles Borromeo, an Italian saint who was born into privilege — his mother was a member of the powerful Medici family, his uncle became pope — but spent his life in service to God and to the Catholic Church.
LIVERMORE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrive Global

Intrinsic Motivation: The Key to Your Happiness

How do you choose a career path? How do you choose a college? Why do you apply for a job? Unfortunately for many people, the answer to these questions is usually anything but “because I love this”. This is understandable. Many external factors affect our decisions: the cost education or living, parental and societal pressure, prestige, and so on. These extrinsic motivators can keep you going for a while but eventually will result in burnout. If you seek success and happiness in your professional life, intrinsic motivation is the only driving force that keeps you going for years and decades.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Amomama

Bride Refuses to Make Exception for Rainbow Baby at Her Child-Free Wedding

A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bay News 9

Glamping WNY lets you set up camp in your backyard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charlene Fadel is a grandmother to a newly 13-year-old. Fadel wants to do something special for her granddaughter’s birthday, especially since she hasn’t been able to spend time with friends for so many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is her first sleepover since then,” says...
HOBBIES
TribTown.com

Column: Feel empowered to let your light shine

I want you to take a second and remember a time you felt empowered. Before I expand more on this thought, let me share some of my week. Every day, I work on our community. Sometimes, though, that community is larger than Seymour. Recently, I had one of those days, as several meetings were not just to help improve Seymour but also Jackson County and beyond.
SEYMOUR, IN
wfla.com

Is it okay to let your child struggle?

Frustration, failure, and uncertainty are all a part of life, so it’s important that we teach children how to handle the setbacks and hardships that may come their way. Florence Ann Romano, a.k.a. “The Windy City Nanny” joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated talk show Bloom, with tips for parents on how to help their children learn, not by rescuing them, but by guiding them into making better decisions.
KIDS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Ready or not, here I quit

I do not quit easily. When I start a project, I like to work until it’s finished. I hate to quit before something is completed. Such is not the case with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Whatever she takes on and how much she takes on can always be finished on time. How she does it is beyond my understanding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy