Let Jesus be your motivator

Good morning, my dear friends! At last writing, I had been in Maine. Today, I’m sitting high on a mountaintop in Colorado, our second home. It’s home to us for many reasons, but at the very top of the list for me is the precious time I get to spend with my dear grandchildren. This morning, they are off to school, so I’ll use these moments to reflect as I share my heart with you. Last writing, I talked about how so many of us have bleeding hearts for one reason or another. Some are due to personal problems within our own hearts; maybe we haven’t asked Jesus to be our Savior and Lord yet, so we lack peace. Perhaps the bleeding heart is due to circumstances in our workplace, tour church, or our family. Maybe the aching heart comes from a place of unrest, confusion and chaos in each of our daily lives. Maybe, just maybe, we are leading out of control lives, running at paces that God didn’t put on us,but makings of our own. Why? If we knew the answers to all of our questions and situations, I guess we would have no need of God, now would we? So, we press on, with bleeding hearts entirely too much of the time, but there IS an answer, as I alluded to last writing. If only, we could touch the hem of Jesus’ robe, we surely would find the healing and the peace we desperately need. Friend, what does that look like in your life, this reaching for more of Jesus? Before we go another step, let’s be absolutely sure that we have asked Jesus to be Savior and Lord. That should fix it all, right? Well, it should, but we must avail ourselves to the power that is at work within us — the power of the Holy Spirit. When we are up against a wall with no place to turn, we need to remember that we are His and He is ours. Nothing in all of creation can separate us from the love that is in Christ Jesus. Once we’ve settled that, we ought to be settled enough to go deeper with Him. But we are so frail and weak, aren’t we? Romans, chapter 8 has such rich teachings for us, if only we will stop, read, and apply it to our lives and all of the chaos that wants to drag us away from Him. Starting at verse 26, it reads: “And the Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness. For example, we don’t know what God wants us to pray for, but the Holy Spirit prays for us with groanings that cannot be expressed in words. And the Father who knows all hearts knows what the Spirit is saying, for the Spirit pleads for us believers in harmony with God’s own will.” Then comes that ever famous verse we so often quote, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and called according to His purpose for them.” This is tough stuff, isn’t it? We wonder how the pain we are currently enduring in our homes, jobs, churches, and society could possibly be for our own good. What kind of Father is that? I’m so glad you asked. He is one who loves us so deeply that He groans for us in our weaknesses! Listen, dear friends, we have a Father, Abba Father, daddy God, who loves us so very much. He is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to faith in His dear Son. Some have hardened their hearts against Him, so that they cannot possibly believe this gospel — this good news of salvation through Jesus. But for those of us who know Jesus, all that we need for all of life is encompassed in Him. When we are weak, He is strong. He currently sits at the right hand of the Father, pleading for our needs — groaning on our behalf. Verses 35-37 of this chapter tell us this: Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean He no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death” No! Despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us. This then, is the victory that is ours, friends. We are overcomers, because we are His. Maybe a daily dose of reminders is just what you need to help you right now. Philippians 4:8,9 says: “Now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise, then the God of peace will be with you.” Couldn’t we make a habit of this daily? What is true is that you are a child of God, dearly loved. What is honorable is that Jesus died for us when we were so undeserving, yet He loved us anyway. What is right is that one day, God will right all the wrongs in your personal life and in the world. For me this morning, what is pure and lovely is the endless blue sky on this mountaintop, the sounds of birds, and the harmony of nature here. What is admirable is that the Lord brings me herefrom time to time to remember all this; to stop and recognize all that is good in my life, and to praise His holy name for the blessings that I’m so undeserving of. He knows me so well. Whenever I lack peace because of all that swirls out of control around me, He is so faithful to pull me aside for a spell, so that I can remember, again. The blessings of grandchildren are sacred gifts and reminders that the world will go on, and our bleeding hearts can find the peace of God in the midst of it all. Hallelujah! What a Savior! Between the ABCs, 123s, “The Three Bears,” and “Jesus Loves Me,” I can find peace in this troubled world. You can, too. This concludes my talk of bleeding hearts. Let’s be determined to turn it all around, to trust that the Lord knows all about our hurts and that is still on His throne. Nothing in all of creation can change that! Let’s praise Him so much more! He is God, and He is good. In just a few hours, I’ll be with my grandchildren again. They have a way of turning me into a child for a few moments and that isn’t so bad, now is it? Out of the mouths of babes…

