Educated in Faith: Homeschool co-op intertwines Bible teachings with curriculum

Every Thursday, the Raising Our Christian Kids (ROCK) homeschool co-op comes together at Life Community Church to not only learn but also practice their faith that can’t be done in a public school setting.

It’s a day that begins with Bible devotional, prayer, and pledges to the American flag, Christian flag and Bible. And then the students spend the day in classes that range from cooking to computers.

And for the parents involved, the ability to combine their Christian faith with their children’s education was a major factor as to why they joined the co-op.

Aimee Keller, who is the director of ROCK, has a first grader, fourth grader and sixth grader in the program.

Keller said she started out teaching in public schools but decided early on that she couldn’t do the job without having the freedom to openly share her faith with her students as well as have it as part of the curriculum.

Keller even recalls showing Sunday school products she used as teaching examples during an interview for a kindergarten position and was immediately rebuked for it.

“I was very quickly corrected that this is not allowed here — and that has always stuck with me,” Keller said. “I don’t want to be in an environment where I’m not allowed to teach those important values of my faith. I wanted to raise my children to be guided by Biblical instruction and I knew that would never be allowed in public schools.”

Keller then transitioned to Christian private schools where she taught for five years before deciding to leave it in favor of homeschooling.

“It is very expensive,” said Keller about private schools. “I wanted to come up with a route for us that was less expensive where I could afford to have all my kids (together) instead of picking and choosing. I knew teachers who had to boot out there oldest child and put them into a public school because they had four children and their salary wouldn’t cover it anymore.”

The co-op, which starts at preschool and goes through high school, began six years ago and then became a ministry of Life Community Church two years later.

This is the first year that the co-op has had a full high school group, which is overseen by Chris Howard, who also has two boys — one in middle school and the other in high school — in the program.

Howard said it was important to her that her sons learned from a Biblical world view instead of a secular view.

“It was a large portion of our decision,” said Howard about the faith aspect of the co-op. “And just being able to be the ones to present things to our children, especially as they moved into middle school and high school.”

Among the classes offered to the high school students are American literature, computer programming, art, Spanish and science.

Howard, who teaches the American literature class, said the high school students will read American authors such as Ernest Hemingway and Edgar Allan Poe.

“...It’s still classic literature that’s taught in regular high school but we can look at it and talk openly about the Biblical piece of it,” Howard said.

Ashley Lambert has three children — one in elementary and two in middle school — in the program.

Lambert, who is an administrative director of the co-op, said her two oldest started out in public schools and that she and her husband, who attended private schools as students, decided that homeschooling would be best for their family.

“…When we looked at elementary and kindergarten, we had some great (public school) teachers but we had a conversation where we looked forward and what the future looked like for them,” Lambert said. “We just didn’t feel that going the public school route was going to encourage them emotionally, mentally or spiritually in a healthy kind of way.”

In 2020, the co-op had to scale back like all groups because of COVID-19.

However, Keller said the numbers have increased this year to more than 75 students who come from about 50 families.

“During COVID, we had a small number so we could social distance better and spread out,” Keller said. “But this year we’ve opened it back up.”

The ROCK co-op is part of a larger local organization called United Christian Home Schools, which describes itself as “a support group for Christian homeschool families in Owensboro, Daviess County and the surrounding counties.”

Keller said the United Christian Home Schools is a good place to start for families who are just thinking about faith-based homeschooling.

“There are plenty of parents who don’t do co-ops but a lot of them aren’t aware of where they can get on board,” Keller said. “…United Christian Home Schools is really good about directing people to different learning groups to join.”