CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Educated in Faith: Homeschool co-op intertwines Bible teachings with curriculum

By Don Wilkins Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfQgI_0c00fxjJ00

Every Thursday, the Raising Our Christian Kids (ROCK) homeschool co-op comes together at Life Community Church to not only learn but also practice their faith that can’t be done in a public school setting.

It’s a day that begins with Bible devotional, prayer, and pledges to the American flag, Christian flag and Bible. And then the students spend the day in classes that range from cooking to computers.

And for the parents involved, the ability to combine their Christian faith with their children’s education was a major factor as to why they joined the co-op.

Aimee Keller, who is the director of ROCK, has a first grader, fourth grader and sixth grader in the program.

Keller said she started out teaching in public schools but decided early on that she couldn’t do the job without having the freedom to openly share her faith with her students as well as have it as part of the curriculum.

Keller even recalls showing Sunday school products she used as teaching examples during an interview for a kindergarten position and was immediately rebuked for it.

“I was very quickly corrected that this is not allowed here — and that has always stuck with me,” Keller said. “I don’t want to be in an environment where I’m not allowed to teach those important values of my faith. I wanted to raise my children to be guided by Biblical instruction and I knew that would never be allowed in public schools.”

Keller then transitioned to Christian private schools where she taught for five years before deciding to leave it in favor of homeschooling.

“It is very expensive,” said Keller about private schools. “I wanted to come up with a route for us that was less expensive where I could afford to have all my kids (together) instead of picking and choosing. I knew teachers who had to boot out there oldest child and put them into a public school because they had four children and their salary wouldn’t cover it anymore.”

The co-op, which starts at preschool and goes through high school, began six years ago and then became a ministry of Life Community Church two years later.

This is the first year that the co-op has had a full high school group, which is overseen by Chris Howard, who also has two boys — one in middle school and the other in high school — in the program.

Howard said it was important to her that her sons learned from a Biblical world view instead of a secular view.

“It was a large portion of our decision,” said Howard about the faith aspect of the co-op. “And just being able to be the ones to present things to our children, especially as they moved into middle school and high school.”

Among the classes offered to the high school students are American literature, computer programming, art, Spanish and science.

Howard, who teaches the American literature class, said the high school students will read American authors such as Ernest Hemingway and Edgar Allan Poe.

“...It’s still classic literature that’s taught in regular high school but we can look at it and talk openly about the Biblical piece of it,” Howard said.

Ashley Lambert has three children — one in elementary and two in middle school — in the program.

Lambert, who is an administrative director of the co-op, said her two oldest started out in public schools and that she and her husband, who attended private schools as students, decided that homeschooling would be best for their family.

“…When we looked at elementary and kindergarten, we had some great (public school) teachers but we had a conversation where we looked forward and what the future looked like for them,” Lambert said. “We just didn’t feel that going the public school route was going to encourage them emotionally, mentally or spiritually in a healthy kind of way.”

In 2020, the co-op had to scale back like all groups because of COVID-19.

However, Keller said the numbers have increased this year to more than 75 students who come from about 50 families.

“During COVID, we had a small number so we could social distance better and spread out,” Keller said. “But this year we’ve opened it back up.”

The ROCK co-op is part of a larger local organization called United Christian Home Schools, which describes itself as “a support group for Christian homeschool families in Owensboro, Daviess County and the surrounding counties.”

Keller said the United Christian Home Schools is a good place to start for families who are just thinking about faith-based homeschooling.

“There are plenty of parents who don’t do co-ops but a lot of them aren’t aware of where they can get on board,” Keller said. “…United Christian Home Schools is really good about directing people to different learning groups to join.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Homeschooling is booming

One of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that more American families are saying good riddance to public schools and hello to homeschooling. According to a new report by the U.S. Census Bureau, “In the first week (April 23-May 5) of Phase 1 of the Household Pulse Survey, about 5.4% of U.S. households with school-aged children reported homeschooling. By fall, 11.1% of households with school-age children reported homeschooling (Sept. 30-Oct. 12). … That change represents an increase of 5.6 percentage points and a doubling of U.S. households that were homeschooling at the start of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the prior year.”
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
gcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: New Landscapes of Educational Environments

The landscape of educational environments has recently taken on new shape. Teaching best practices, strategies for learning, and the modalities in which students are learning have all been changed. Educators face new challenges including using virtual platforms for teaching and learning new technological tools to aid in instructional presentation. Technology...
PHOENIX, AZ
mypaperonline.com

Environmental Education: Teach kids how to protect the Earth

(Family Features) Teaching kids about the environment from an early age starts lifelong habits and creates awareness about the way humans affect the Earth. Connecting those lessons to school is an easy way to reinforce how the whole family can make everyday changes that make a difference. Lower lunchtime impact....
ENVIRONMENT
mpacorn.com

Wellness Week teaches educators, parents self-care

Put your own oxygen mask on first before helping others. That’s the basic message the Ventura County Office of Education hopes to convey to teachers during its virtual Wellness Week. From Sept. 20 to 25, the county is hosting social and emotional learning conferences to provide educators, parents, and caregivers...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
woodlandschools.org

Social Emotional Learning curriculum teaches K-4 students coping skills, emotional resilience, conflict resolution, and more

Leadership/SEL Teacher Stacia Aschoff (far right) sits with her leadership class on the stairs of North Fork Elementary School. Woodland Public Schools’ elementary schools use Social Emotional Learning (SEL) to guide students through developing a variety of life skills to help them at home, at school, and throughout their lives, including strategies for coping, ways to enhance emotional resilience, respectful conflict resolution and more.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Elementary Schools#Faith#Bible#American#Christian#Rock#Spanish#The Co Op
southplattesentinel.com

Longtime educator joins teaching staff at Merino Schools

With a new school year comes new faces and that includes new teachers. Merino Schools is welcoming one new instructor this year, Sarah Wernsman, a secondary English language arts teacher. Wernsman is from Sterling and has been in education for 18 years. She first started teaching in Fleming, where she...
STERLING, CO
DoingItLocal

SPECIAL DISCOUNTS AND EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS FOR HOMESCHOOL FAMILIES

NORWALK, CT – Homeschool families can take a special educational dive into the marine. world through discounted admission and grade-appropriate programs on Fri., Oct. 1 during. “Homeschool Day” in The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. This focused day makes available to homeschool students many of the educational classroom. programs regularly presented...
NORWALK, CT
acwd.org

How to Teach It: Water Education

Your fall teaching inspo is here: Register for a free ACWD workshop to learn hands-on, investigative, easy-to-use water education activities for your K-12 classroom! Each educator receives a free Project WET Curriculum and Activity Guide filled with water education content easily taught to students!. When: October 21 & 28 |...
EDUCATION
The 74

Educators' View — Kids Need Us to Spend Time on Tests

For the past year and a half, teachers have worked tirelessly to connect with students. We moved curricula online and helped students get access to laptops and broadband and to navigate digital learning platforms. Virtual learning was better than nothing, but it wasn’t nearly as effective as the classroom for most kids. Going into a […]
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind on Friday announced that Regina Fugate has been selected as a 2021-22 Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) Equity Fellow. Fugate, a certified teacher of the visually impaired (TVI), is a 2002 graduate of Berea College in Kentucky and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Vanderbilt University in 2007. She has been … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Match evidence of trouble with evidence of grace

We give thanks to God always for all of you, constantly mentioning you in our prayers, remembering before our God and Father your work of faith and labor of love and steadfastness of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Thessalonians 1:2-3 ESV). There was no one, aside from the...
RELIGION
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

How to talk to an atheist

So quipped a friend of mine after telling a story about some adolescent mischief performed during his college years. Another friend replied, “That is, of course, if we’re not already there,” referencing a common thought among many, that there is no heaven or hell, per se, but that both can be experienced in the here and now.
OWENSBORO, KY
North Cook News

OP-ED: Emphasis on equity in education will destroy American exceptionalism

Suppose the year is 2040, and you are facing a rare type of brain surgery. Both neurosurgeons available to you are of the same race, gender, and approximate years of experience. One doctor, having graduated from a rigorous, old-fashioned medical school using merit and competition, was ranked within the top 15% of the large class. The other attended a school established in 2021, which—in the interests of equal outcomes for students or “equity”—offered only pass/fail courses, so individual ranking is unavailable.
EDUCATION
rookiemoms.com

Over [30 Amazing] Kindergarten Homeschool Curriculum Choices

Just like everything else in life, now that we’re finished with our kindergarten curriculum I’m finding all kinds of bright shiny things I wish we would have tried. There are new kindergarten curriculum options popping up every year. I’ve seen everything from complete online programs to individualized kindergarten homeschool curriculum math and reading and I’m excited to show you it all.
EDUCATION
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District Turning 6 Fridays Into Half Days To Give Teachers Professional Development Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents in Philadelphia may need to make new child care arrangements now that the school district is changing a few days on the calendar. The district plans to switch six Fridays this school year to half days to give teachers professional development time. The first day is Nov. 19. That will be followed by Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, and May 13. Students will be released three hours earlier than normal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
271
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy