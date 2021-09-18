Poverty behind COVID’s disproportionate impact on Blacks

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The US is surpassing an average of 160,000 new cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With The post CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk appeared first on KION546.

