CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Poverty behind COVID’s disproportionate impact on Blacks

By Amudalat Ajasa, Amanda Paule and Ian S. Brundige
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, Black Americans have borne the brunt of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Black Americans are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 compared to their White counterparts. In the nation’s capital, while Black Americans make up 45% of the population, they account for 76% of the COVID-19 deaths, according to D.C. government data.

spokesman-recorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

COVID pushed 31 million people into extreme poverty

For decades, the percentage of people around the world living in extreme poverty—surviving on less than the ridiculously low amount of $1.90 a day—has been dropping. The pandemic reversed that trend. In an annual report that looks at the world’s progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, the Gates Foundation says that 31 million additional people have been pushed into extreme poverty because of COVID-19.
BUSINESS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Data Reveal Stark Divergences in COVID-19’s Impact among Nonprofits

In writing about COVID-19’s impact on the US economy, journalists, economists, and researchers alike have sliced up the for-profit sector by location, size, industry, and myriad other dimensions when searching for and positing answers. Conversely, the nonprofit sector is often treated as a monolith, with catastrophic cases standing in for all nonprofit experience.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
washingtoninformer.com

What’s behind the loss of Black Homeownership and displacement in D.C.?

Gentrification is notably the number one cause for the displacement of low-income and Black residents in D.C. But how does gentrification happen? And, what are the examples of gentrification causing long-time District residents to be pushed or priced out of their homes?. Why are some neighborhoods targeted to gentrify, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
13abc.com

The controversy behind COVID boosters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There has been overwhelming support for the initial vaccines but the proposed boosters have had mixed reactions. In fact, that move has not been without controversy. The World Health Organization has been against any boosters in the US and around the world until other countries who...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Poverty#Black People#Black Americans#Racial Injustice#White#Talladega College#Medicaid#The Urban Institute
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Living in freedom or fear, the choice is yours

The nation of Israel is the most vaccinated country in the world. Current information from Israel, England and the Cleveland Clinic agrees that if you’ve had COVIDs, you already have “robust and durable” or strong and lasting immunity! For those with natural immunity, the vaccine is unnecessary and potentially harmful!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

COVID’s impact adds to economic effect of aging, especially in Maine

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Help wanted. These words are usually a sign of prosperity and opportunity. Now, they are a symbol of frustration as employers search in vain...
MAINE STATE
rnbcincy.com

Black Americans Are Disproportionately Impacted By High Prescription Drugs Costs. Congressional Action Is A Matter Of Racial Equity.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Some Democratic members of Congress are trying to hold up historic economic investments pledged by the Biden Administration, including a provision that could lower the cost of prescription drugs. By obstructing efforts to lower prescription drug prices, these legislators are standing in the way of racial equity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

US poverty rate DROPPED during 2020's COVID shutdown because of trillions of dollars in government handouts

The poverty rate in the United States declined during 2020 - the height of the COVID pandemic's economic shutdown - because of trillions in government spending. About 9.1 per cent of Americans were poor last year, the Census Bureau noted on Tuesday, down from 11.8 per cent in 2019. Poverty is defined as having an income of less than $26,200 a year for a family of four.
ADVOCACY
Boston Globe

COVID’s impact on the baby boomers (and the rest of us)

Looking at the big picture, from generation to generation. It was with great interest that I read Robert Weisman’s article “Is the boomers’ long reign coming to an end?” (Page A1, Sept 12). It is an accurate and poignant look at the impact COVID-19 has had on my generation. I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The US is surpassing an average of 160,000 new cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With The post CDC asks the unvaccinated not to travel this weekend and says even vaccinated need to weigh the risk appeared first on KION546.
TRAVEL
Medical News Today

Inaccurate reporting conceals COVID-19's impact on vulnerable populations

The official COVID-19 mortality count in the United States has surpassed 660,000, but inaccuracies in cause of death reports hide the true impact of the pandemic. Researchers at Boston University and the University of Pennsylvania recently explored healthcare factors at the county level that explained why 20% of excess deaths in 2020 were due to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkupstate.com

Red alert: All 62 counties in NY now seeing ‘high’ spread of Covid-19

All 62 counties in New York state are now seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19 — up from 15 counties a month ago, and zero counties eight weeks ago. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. More than 95% of U.S. counties are now in the red zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy