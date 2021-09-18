CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Study: Logging, landscaping most dangerous jobs in U.S.

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago

Logging and landscaping are the most dangerous jobs in America, a new study finds.

The risk of death for loggers is more than 30 times higher than for all U.S. workers. Tree care workers also encounter hazards at rates far higher than a typical worker.

"This was the first research to look at commercial logging and landscaping services together," said Judd Michael, a professor of agricultural safety and health at Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

"It was a unique and more accurate way to assess fatalities," he said in a university news release. "The commonality, of course, is that workers in both fields fell trees. They do it using very different methods, but either way, it is extremely hazardous work."

Logging in Appalachia and other areas with forests on rough, mountainous terrain is largely unmechanized, with workers cutting down trees with chainsaws, standing at their bases.

Landscapers, who must control how limbs and branches fall, have to climb trees with chainsaws to cut sections down.

For the study, the researchers combed a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration database for deaths from tree felling between 2010 and the first half of 2020.

Over the period, Michael's team found 314 deaths. The leading cause of fatal accidents was being struck by a tree, most often in the head.

Falls from heights were the only significant difference between logging and landscaping, Michael said. Bad decision making was a key component of fatal incidents, and in some cases, bystanders were killed due to the actions of others.

The number of tree felling deaths varied greatly from year to year, and no clear trends emerged in the fatality rates, Michael said.

Years such as 2012, 2017 and 2018 with abnormally high damage from Atlantic storms saw high numbers of landscaping deaths that might be tied to storm damage, while 2014 and 2015 had quiet hurricane seasons and few deaths.

"Look at what happened with Hurricane Ida recently, with all the power lines that were down because of downed trees in Louisiana," Michael said.

"We don't know yet if that will lead to landscape tree feller deaths, but we suspect large storms lead to more fatalities. Utilities can't restore power without clearing downed trees, so the importance of keeping tree operations safe can't be overstated," Michael said.

Preventing deaths means more than using protective equipment, he said.

"Personal protective equipment is mandated, but that means a hard hat or some chaps on a worker's legs to stop a saw from cutting through," Michael said. "But if you have a 1,000-pound limb falling from 10 feet or 50 feet, no equipment is going to protect them."

And, that, he said, is a key takeaway.

"You can have all the protection you want, but it won't help you if you get hit by a tree trunk or large limb," Michael said. "That's why we need to have better decision making to keep people out of danger."

He said employers in the landscaping industry should put an extra emphasis on preventing falls for employees working in elevated positions.

"Greater attention to falling object avoidance for persons working around a tree being felled could also prevent fatalities," Michael added. "Logging companies should strive to adopt mechanized methods for tree felling."

Deaths from tree felling represent only a fraction of the severe injuries that happen while working around trees, Michael said. By focusing on the cause of fatalities, researchers hope that strategies can be developed to reduce the number of injuries in these jobs.

The study was published this week in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.

More information

To learn more about the dangers of logging, visit the Forest Resources Association.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
wvli927.com

The Most Popular Construction Jobs in the U.S.

With red-hot demand for residential construction nationwide, many builders are struggling to find the professionals they need to keep up. One recent forecast from a national trade association estimated that an additional 430,000 construction professionals will be needed in the industry this year, plus an additional 375,000 in 2022. Many employers are reporting particular difficulty finding enough workers who can fill roles that require more specialized skills or knowledge.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
Hot 97-5

What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota? I Have My Pick

Ok, I work in radio, I'm pretty confident most people do not find that a dangerous occupation (except those that listen to me and almost fall asleep when they are driving). To me, the obvious ones are the jobs that men and women do that put their lives on the line every day. Police officers, firefighters, our military. They face the danger of the unknown.
MANDAN, ND
WQAD

Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country

VIOLA, Ill. — As another harvest season begins, the Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Labor are reminding all farm workers to stay safe during the busy harvest season. This week, September 19-25, marks National Farm Safety and Health Week, an effort to raise awareness for the dangers farmers face every day.
VIOLA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Documented

Developers Want to Make One Of NYC’s Most Dangerous Jobs Even Riskier

Janusz Zdybel, a 33-year-old immigrant from Poland, died while working inside a church a decade ago. Zdybel was installing a safety net under the ceiling of the St. Paul the Apostle church on the Upper West Side in Manhattan in October 2011 when he plunged 12 stories to his death in October 2011. Working on […] The post Developers Want to Make One Of NYC’s Most Dangerous Jobs Even Riskier appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DFW Community News

3 Landscaping Jobs To Leave to the Professionals

Spending an afternoon in the yard can leave you feeling satisfied with your hard work, especially when you’re done and taking in your newly planted garden or freshly spread mulch. While there are some yardwork tasks that homeowners can knock out over a weekend, others are difficult landscaping jobs to...
DALLAS, TX
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: The Most Dangerous Crisis is Coming

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dangerous Jobs#U S#Hurricane Ida#Utilities#Logging#Healthday
Jordan's

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas to Live.

Texas is the second-largest state in the United States by both areas and by population. The violent crime rate in the United States in 2018 was 369 incidents per 100,000 people. That was the lowest it has been in over three decades. Violent crime is still general but not evenly distributed throughout the country. Violent crimes tend to be more intensive in urban areas, which have significantly higher rates than others.
TEXAS STATE
Cultural Compass

Technological Leaps Help Biologists Study Quickly Changing Landscapes

Biologists, naturalists and ecologists are typically known for conducting boots-on-the-ground field research, whether it is hiking through the jungles of Costa Rica to study rare frogs, paddling along Arctic coastlines to study sources of carbon or studying endangered birds in South Texas. But increasingly, technology is expanding the work these scientists can do beyond where their feet alone can take them.
SCIENCE
Daily Reflector

BBB study: Job scams increased during pandemic

Employment scams are on the rise in the turbulent job market created by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Better Business Bureau study says. BBB warns job seekers to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks to which millions are exposed annually. Job scams have been...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
KDVR.com

Landscaper disappears mid-job with $13,000

A woman paid a landscaper more than $13,000 but fears the work will not be completed. The Problem Solvers' Shaul Turner reports on how you can help.
JOBS
Newsweek

Dangerously Mutated COVID Variant Detected in 47 U.S. States

A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Connecticut

Connecticut is a New England state in the United States featuring a combination of coastal cities and rural areas sprinkled with small villages. Mystic is known for its Seaport Museum, which houses centuries-old ships, and the Mystic Aquarium's beluga whale exhibits. The city of New Haven, located on Long Island Sound, is known for Yale University and the Peabody Museum of Natural History. Despite all this, this state is also full of dangerous animals. Below are some of the animals ranked from highest to lowest in the order.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Riley Blue

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Despite the fact that Colorado's population is growing, many portions of the state remain wild. When a wild animal feels threatened, it may lash out, but most animals encountered in the woods will try to avoid you rather than cause problems. Here's a list of animals to keep an eye out for in Colorado, as well as why they've made the list of the state's most dangerous animals.
COLORADO STATE
Augusta Free Press

Some tips for harmonizing remote job and study for students

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Sometimes, it is not easy to combine work and education. But some tips can change the situation. If you are in college or university but want to find a way to make money at the same time without sacrificing the educational process, then the best option for you will be a remote job. It’s a modern solution for those who don’t want to spend long hours getting to the office and wasting their energy.
COLLEGES
The Richmond Standard

Study finds Richmond most diverse city in the U.S.

The Bay Area is the most diverse in the U.S., and guess which city is the most diverse in the Bay Area? Richmond, according to a new study by Finder. In identifying the most diverse cities in the U.S., Finder reviewed census data for 17 diversity indicators and then sectioned them off into three categories including cultural, socioeconomic and household diversity.
RICHMOND, CA
Reuters

As workers age, robots take on more jobs -study

(Reuters) - It turns out robots are taking over jobs fastest around the world in places where their human counterparts are aging the most rapidly. That is the conclusion of a new study that looked at demographic and industry-level data in 60 countries and found a powerful link between aging workforces - defined as the ratio of workers aged 56 and older, compared with those aged 21 to 55 - and robot use, focusing in particular on industrial settings.
ENGINEERING
Gadsden Times

ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Increasing divisions and a changing job landscape

It is crass and deliberate to talk about money, isn’t it? This is especially true when you have enough of it. Some people have always known that money is more than a medium of exchange, or “the root of all evil,” as some misquote the real verse, which includes the “love of money as being the root of all evil.” The former president used the O’Jays’ popular, “For the Love of Money” as the theme song for his then popular reality show.
GADSDEN, AL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy