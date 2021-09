The Chicago White Sox didn’t have the best series against the Los Angeles Angels. They were awesome against the Boston Red Sox who are significantly better than the Angels. A lot of factors went into it all. They played their best lineup against the Red Sox most of the time while there was a lot of resting going on against the Angels. They will be more at full strength against the Texas Rangers than they were against the Angels but they still will rest some people.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO