BTS to appear at UN as South Korean special envoys

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS, a mega-popular Korean boy band, will visit the United Nations next week as presidential special envoys for South Korea. The group is scheduled to attend the General Assembly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in from Sept. 19 to 23, according to the Korea Herald. “It is a huge honor,...

