Columbus, OH

OAQDA approves financing, grant for Batt & Stevens Body Shop

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS — During last week’s Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA) board meeting, the authority approved two projects with bond financing totaling up to $165,000 to support air quality enhancements at Batt and Stevens Inc. in Defiance, and Pride Dry Cleaners, LLC in Holland. The financing is provided through OAQDA’s Clean Air Resource Center (CARC), which makes clean air compliance easily accessible and affordable for Ohio small businesses.

#Working Environment#Automobile#Oaqda#Batt Stevens Body Shop#Stevens Inc#Pride Dry Cleaners#Llc#Clean Air Resource Center#Carc#The Authority#Ohioans
