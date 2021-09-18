CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, OH

Hicksville man receives 'Saved by the Helmet' award

By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg thelberg@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local resident received a state “Saved by the Helmet” award during a ceremony Friday morning at the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. Richard Mastin of Hicksville, injured in a Defiance County motorcycle crash nearly two years ago, was presented with the award by Michele Piko, statewide coordinator of Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. She also gave Mastin a new helmet, his having cracked during the crash.

www.crescent-news.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
