There’s a Bright Side to Dogecoin’s Trademark Battle

By Mark R. Hake
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

The Wall Street Journal published an article on Sept. 14 about Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and its pending trademark issues. The story describes the battle between several foundations that claim to be the real Dogecoin backer. The problem stems from the fact that The Dogecoin Foundation, a Colorado nonprofit formed in 2014...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
codelist.biz

On the hunt for records: Can Cardano become the winner of the crypto scene with the new upgrade? | 08/28/21

• Proof-of-stake protocol for more sustainability. Cardano wants to assert itself against Bitcoin with proof-of-stake. Things are currently going like clockwork for the crypto currency Cardano. While Bitcoin is still criticized for its high power consumption when mining, the currently third-largest crypto currency in terms of market capitalization can score on this topic. According to the Cardano Foundation, which is behind the network, the Cyber-Coin stands for a platform for change. “With a leading team of engineers, Cardano aims to shift the power of uncontrollable structures to the edge of society – to the individual – and to be a driving force for positive change and progress,” says the organization’s website to read. While the computationally intensive proof-of-work protocol is used in Bitcoin mining, Cardano coins are mined using the more sustainable proof-of-stake process – similar to the new ether upgrade Ethereum 2.0.
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, COST, TSLA

Stocks tried to finish the week on a strong note. After two-straight rally days, the S&P 500 was roughly flat on Friday after an early morning dip. With that in mind, let’s look at some top stock trades going into next week. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Bitcoin...
Benzinga

Dogecoin 'Crashes' To Level Not Seen Since Wednesday: Where's It Headed Next?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) retraced to the $0.196 area again on Friday. The level has become a significant support this week that the crypto has back tested several times. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter it is "super important" for the Shiba-Inu themed crypto to lower its fees if it’s going to be used to make purchases for relatively inexpensive items such as movie tickets. The official Dogecoin Twitter account responded to say it has already lowered its fees on the 1.14.4 nodes.
InvestorPlace

For Now, Ethereum Should Remain Shielded From the Evergrande News

The cryptocurrency world has been all over the place lately. It looked like it was going to roll over in late July, but Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and others found some momentum and ran with it. For Ethereum, that meant a 130% rally from the lows, as the cryptocurrency crossed...
InvestorPlace

Dogecoin Is Not a Cute Shiba Inu

Some investors are still intent to talk up Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). But for the crypto meme-play, walking the talk these days and buying DOGE is increasingly likely to take a bite out of your trading account. Let me explain. DOGE!! It was the original joke in the cryptocurrency market. Just ask...
InvestorPlace

Tesla Ceiling Approaching and Investors are Demanding a Return

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) created the electric car market, starting with the luxury end and working down. This has made CEO Elon Musk a centi-billionaire. TSLA stock was worth $741 billion as trading began September 22. The company was only marginally profitable until its June quarter report showed it bringing nearly $1 of net income for every $10 of revenue. Since then the shares are up 15%, adding over $85 billion of market cap.
#Bright Side#Trademark#The Wall Street Journal#Ccc#Doge Usd#The Dogecoin Foundation#Wsj#The Trademark Office#Eth Usd#Swiss#Ethereum Foundation#Decrypt#Tsla#Spacex Technologies#Cnbc#Btc Usd#Mrhake Medium Com
InvestorPlace

Crypto Stocks: Why RIOT, MARA, COIN and BTBT Are Falling Today

Crypto stocks aren’t doing so hot today and it’s all thanks to recent news out of China. The country is cracking down even harder on crypto with new bans from regulators. That includes China’s central bank banning all crypto transactions. Other regulators in the country are also putting in place news restrictions that stop the mining of crypto in China.
InvestorPlace

PaySafe Stock Is Priced Right, But It Also Could Be an Acquisition Target

In a world where investors pay for payment innovation, PaySafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) stock is unique. This is a global payments processor whose stock is cheap. It’s on pace to bring in $1.5 billion of revenue for 2021, operating near breakeven, but the market cap is just $5.7 billion. That’s cheaper than...
InvestorPlace

Buy Lucid Stock as an Acknowledgement That Mass Adoption Is Hard

Among the electric vehicle investments out there, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) probably generates the most debate. Some see it as an opportunity to buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) back before its shares became an instrument to mint millionaires. Others view LCID stock as a purely aspirational wager and therefore not worth its extraordinary premium.
InvestorPlace

Crypto News: Why BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, SOL and ADA Are Dropping Today

The crypto market is in disarray on Friday hot off the heels of news concerning a crypto ban in China. Chinese regulators, including its central bank and securities and foreign exchange regulators, have stepped up to ban the use of cryptocurrency in the country. That means that exchanges both inside and outside the country can no longer do business with its citizens.
InvestorPlace

Marathon Digital Stock Benefits From Bitcoin Ties

The discussion today is about the opportunities that lie in Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock. But since it is a crypto company, we have to discuss that topic first. I’ll start with the conclusion first and then back into why MARA. Crypto is not a currency nor does it need to...
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Price Drops Almost 10% Following China’s Crypto Ban

Dogecoin’s price has dropped almost 10% following China’s statement that crypto transactions and services are illegal in the nation. As China Declares Crypto Transactions Illegal, Dogecoin Plunges Almost 10%. According to a report from Bloomberg, China’s central bank has put out a statement saying that all crypto transactions and services...
InvestorPlace

Ripple Lacks Strong Institutional Buyers, and That’s a Problem

Ripple’s (CCC:XRP-USD) XRP coin is currently the sixth-largest cryptocurrency according to CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of $43.4 billion. But while reading up on Ripple and its coin, it struck me that I had no idea about the buy-in from institutional investors. While retail investors are definitely the big investing...
InvestorPlace

Ethereum Holders Face Some Hard Questions Ahead In Unpredictable Market

Before the inkling of suspicion reaches your consciousness, no, I’m not bearish on cryptocurrencies per se. Rather, I like to consider myself a realist. As a long-term holder and supporter of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), I’d love to see prices hit five digits — I heard on the YouTubes someone talking about $45,000 ETH several months ago. But for the time being, we have more pressing concerns to focus on.
