There’s a Bright Side to Dogecoin’s Trademark Battle

• Proof-of-stake protocol for more sustainability. Cardano wants to assert itself against Bitcoin with proof-of-stake. Things are currently going like clockwork for the crypto currency Cardano. While Bitcoin is still criticized for its high power consumption when mining, the currently third-largest crypto currency in terms of market capitalization can score on this topic. According to the Cardano Foundation, which is behind the network, the Cyber-Coin stands for a platform for change. “With a leading team of engineers, Cardano aims to shift the power of uncontrollable structures to the edge of society – to the individual – and to be a driving force for positive change and progress,” says the organization’s website to read. While the computationally intensive proof-of-work protocol is used in Bitcoin mining, Cardano coins are mined using the more sustainable proof-of-stake process – similar to the new ether upgrade Ethereum 2.0.

