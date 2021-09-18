CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

Northwest State and Central State University announce ag agreement

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) and Central State University (CSU) signed an articulation agreement that will allow students to transfer credits from an Associate of Applied Science in Agronomy at NSCC to a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education with licensure, a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education Extension, or a Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Agriculture at CSU.

IN THIS ARTICLE
