CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Napoleon High School Homecoming court

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapoleon High School will celebrate homecoming next weekend with a Friday night game and Saturday night dance. Pre-game coronation of the king and queen will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Pictured here around the “N” are, front row, king and queen, Jonathon Fouty, and Emma Rowland. On the back row around the brick ledge from left are: Miranda Bachman, senior attendant; Levi Trausch, senior escort; Ashton Delaney, freshman escort; Madelyn Wolf, freshman attendant; Henry Eggers, freshman escort; Ella Tassler, freshman attendant; Blake Westhoven, junior escort; Kendall Rosebrook, junior attendant; Joshua Mack, senior escort; and Sydney Cordova, senior attendant.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsbug.info

Kankakee Valley High School crowns homecoming king and queen

WHEATFIELD - At halftime of the Kankakee Valley football game on Friday, Sept. 10, the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen were crowned by last year's royalty after the entire court was introduced to the crowd. Blythe Campbell and Jack Lamka were announced as the winners and crowned by 2020 winners Chloe Brown and Tyler Feddeler.
WHEATFIELD, IN
thegazette.com

Linn-Mar High forgoes homecoming court tradition for inclusivity

MARION — A king and queen will not be crowned at Linn-Mar High School’s homecoming this year — or in the future — as the school pivots to a more inclusive way of recognizing seniors. While students still celebrated homecoming this year by dressing up all week for theme days,...
Longview News-Journal

Roughnecks return for triennial White Oak High School homecoming

White Oak High School students, alumni, staff members and others packed into the football stadium Friday afternoon for a pep rally to kick off the triennial Roughneck Days homecoming weekend. Students filed in, proudly wearing burgundy and while mums. Football players, volleyball players, cheerleaders, twirlers and others took the field...
KJCT8

Central High School 75th Anniversary Homecoming parade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year marks Central High School’s 75th anniversary, and to commemorate that, they held one of their largest Homecoming Parades of all time Wednesday evening. They hold a parade every year during Homecoming week, but with this year being the school’s 75th anniversary of being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com

Brownwood High School Announces the 2021 Homecoming Queen Nominees

Brownwood High School announces the 2021 Homecoming Queen Nominees. This year, three leaders have been selected for the honor. Homecoming Queen will be announced during half-time at the football game on Friday, September 17th. This year’s nominees: Left to right: Brianna Sharay Garcia, Berkeley Rose Britton and Naysa Ameri Leach.
Echo Press

Homecoming royalty crowned at Alexandria Area High School

Senior Sidney Johnson, center, smiles as she is crowned homecoming queen at a coronation ceremony in the Performing Arts Center at Alexandria Area High School Monday night. Shortly after, she crowned senior Aidan Staples as homecoming king. Alexandria Homecoming activities continue throughout this week and conclude with the Cardinal football team playing against Moorhead at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the high school stadium. Other events include a community parade at 4 p.m. Friday in downtown Alexandria, and a homecoming dance for AAHS students at 9 p.m. Friday at the high school. For more photos, watch for the homecoming special section in the October 1 Echo Press.
wnky.com

Metcalfe County Hornets safely celebrate a high school tradition, Homecoming week.

EDMONTON Ky.-Students of a local high school are taking another step closer to how things used to be. This week, they’re celebrating a high school tradition. Students at Metcalfe County High School have the chance to participate in various theme days for homecoming week. Each day, a different outfit style will be the theme. For example, Monday was pajama day.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Bellbrook High School homecoming dance to be held outdoors this year

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School announced that its homecoming dance will be held outdoors this year in an attempt to lessen the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19. >> What districts are requiring masks?. The homecoming dance is planned to take place outside at the stadium on Saturday, October 9th from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Crescent-News

LifeWise Academy Launches at Napoleon Elementary School

NAPOLEON — LifeWise Academy commenced its first classes Wednesday for students at Napoleon Elementary School (NES). LifeWise Academy currently enrolls 140 students in grades K-3 at NES. Students travel from the elementary school to First Baptist Church, where they meet in two classrooms to receive character-based bible lessons. “We are...
NAPOLEON, OH
Crescent-News

Bulldog Bonfire Blitz slated Thursday

The first-ever Bulldog Bonfire Blitz will be held Thursday at Defiance High School at 7 p.m. to kick off festivities for this year’s Homecoming. A parade will be held at 7 p.m., starting behind the high school gym and head toward the baseball/softball parking lot to the roundabout, head north on Palmer Drive, and turn into the football stadium parking lot.
DEFIANCE, OH
Crescent-News

Northeastern Local approves several personnel items

Northeastern Local School Board of Education members approved several personnel items at their September meeting. Board members agreed to reimburse teachers for completion of course work taken for the period of Sept. 1, 2020–Aug. 31, 2021 per negotiated agreement. Those teachers are Sarah Bostelman, Candace Keller, Brianna Krukowski, JoAnn Meyer, David Slagle and Katie Stiverson.
Crescent-News

Thursday volleyball: Rams, Pilots earn convincing wins

Tinora picked up its fourth straight victory and fifth in six matches as the Rams blazed past visiting Liberty Center on Thursday in local volleyball action in three sets, 25-13, 25-11, 25-11. Quinn Horn tallied 13 kills and 13 digs for the No. 17 Rams (8-3). Emma Chafins chipped in...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

Late Friday football: Edon rallies in fourth to top Fort Loramie

EDON — Edon quarterback Drew Gallehue found Caden Nester for a go-ahead touchdown with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter as Edon rallied with 16 final-stanza points to knock off Fort Loramie 24-21 in Friday high school football action. Gallehue finished with 363 yards on 26-of-40 passing with three TDs...
EDON, OH
Crescent-News

Thursday soccer: O-G rolls past Cougars

VAN WERT — Ottawa-Glandorf kept its hat in the ring for the Western Buckeye League boys soccer title as the Titans routed winless Van Wert 9-1 on Thursday. Austin Birkemeier and Isaac Macke each scored twice for O-G, which improved to 4-1 in league matches. The Titans trail only Lima Shawnee (4-0 WBL) in the league standings as the two are scheduled to meet in Ottawa on Oct. 4.
VAN WERT, OH
Crescent-News

Friday football roundup: Hicksville, Napoleon shake losing streaks

PAULDING — Hicksville stymied Paulding’s attempt to tie the game on a two-point conversion with 3:24 left in regulation as the Aces picked up a thrilling 22-20 Green Meadows Conference victory over the Panthers on Friday for their first win of the season. Kyler Baird caught two touchdowns, one a...
HICKSVILLE, OH
Crescent-News

Blitz: Archbold, PH look to stay perfect in NWOAL

DELTA — Heading into week three of NWOAL football play, the league is starting to shape up, with Archbold and Patrick Henry taking their places at the top and looking to stay perfect in league play. Others such as Liberty Center, Bryan, Delta and Wauseon are trying to stay in...
Crescent-News

Paulding seventh grader aces state math test

Paulding Middle School student Jack Schweller, scored a perfect score on his seventh-grade state math test in the spring. Giving Schweller (left) his award is Paulding Middle School seventh-grade math teacher Tanya Rickenberg.
PAULDING, OH
Crescent-News

NWOAL golf: Bryan boys three-peat; Archbold girls win inaugural event

Bryan outlasted Swanton by five shots on Friday to win the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf championship at Auglaize Golf Course, marking the third consecutive league championship and 33rd overall in program history. A first also occurred in Defiance as Archbold edged out Wauseon 399-402 for the NWOAL girls...
ARCHBOLD, OH
Crescent-News

Engagement: Schlegel-Clemens

Victor “Butch” and Amy Schlegel are happy to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Schlegel, to Kaylee Clemens on October 2, 2021, at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Defiance. Clemens is the daughter of Deanna and Doug Zimmerman of Ayersville, Ohio, and Steve and Shari Clemens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy