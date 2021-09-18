Napoleon High School Homecoming court

Senior Sidney Johnson, center, smiles as she is crowned homecoming queen at a coronation ceremony in the Performing Arts Center at Alexandria Area High School Monday night. Shortly after, she crowned senior Aidan Staples as homecoming king. Alexandria Homecoming activities continue throughout this week and conclude with the Cardinal football team playing against Moorhead at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the high school stadium. Other events include a community parade at 4 p.m. Friday in downtown Alexandria, and a homecoming dance for AAHS students at 9 p.m. Friday at the high school. For more photos, watch for the homecoming special section in the October 1 Echo Press.

4 DAYS AGO