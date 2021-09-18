Napoleon High School Homecoming court
Napoleon High School will celebrate homecoming next weekend with a Friday night game and Saturday night dance. Pre-game coronation of the king and queen will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Pictured here around the "N" are, front row, king and queen, Jonathon Fouty, and Emma Rowland. On the back row around the brick ledge from left are: Miranda Bachman, senior attendant; Levi Trausch, senior escort; Ashton Delaney, freshman escort; Madelyn Wolf, freshman attendant; Henry Eggers, freshman escort; Ella Tassler, freshman attendant; Blake Westhoven, junior escort; Kendall Rosebrook, junior attendant; Joshua Mack, senior escort; and Sydney Cordova, senior attendant.
