Geometric Wainscoting and Floral Wallpaper Amp Up a Previously Boring Bathroom
When Brittany Jepsen, the blogger behind The House That Lars Built, first met interior designer Meta Coleman while working on a photo shoot, they were dressed almost identically. The two quickly bonded over their shared style and love of color, and Jepsen knew immediately that it was Coleman who would help pour personality into the gutted home she purchased in Utah during the height of the pandemic. The pair tackled the primary bathroom first, injecting it with Jepsen’s maximalist style. And Coleman was never even given a formal brief: She had Jepsen complete a style questionnaire and knew the direction of the room almost at once. Here’s a look at a few of the bold design details.www.domino.com
