Geometric Wainscoting and Floral Wallpaper Amp Up a Previously Boring Bathroom

Ulrich “Uli” Jänen and Judith Odhanjo, the artists and furniture designers behind Achuli Design, have found comfort in brick. The simple building material reminds the now Kenya-based couple of the residential architecture in Germany, where they lived for many years until January 2020. Bricks also happen to be super-common in Nairobi, where they reside now (Jänen admits you’ll see piles of them laid out all over town on the side of the road). After discovering that no other designers in Africa, with the exception of one they found in South Africa, was really pushing the limits of brick furniture, Jänen and Odhanjo decided to get the ball rolling with side tables—and the end result looks nothing like the rusty red material you’re used to.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO