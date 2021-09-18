Saturday, September 17 Morning Forecast
Over the weekend, there will be a few spotty showers, mainly in south-central Missouri, but most areas will be staying dry. This will continue into Monday with temperatures above normal. However, the good news is on the way with a cold front sweeping through, bringing fall-like temperatures Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies on tap for today with isolated showers mainly southeast. Temperatures will be steady in the mid-80s to low 90s.www.ozarksfirst.com
