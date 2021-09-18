CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Friday girls golf: DHS finishes fourth in WBL meet

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

CELINA — Defiance finished fourth in the Western Buckeye League girls golf tournament championship Friday at Celina Lynx Golf Course. Mallory Weaver shot an 86 to lead the tally for Defiance, placing fifth individually among all golfers in the conference meet. The Bulldogs finished with a 426 team score, good for fourth in the five-team event. Emily Wahl was next with a 105 while Ayva Cullen and Kennedy Zeller rounded out the DHS scorecard with a 117 and 118, respectively.

