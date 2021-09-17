CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Zoom looks beyond video conferencing as triple-digit 2020 growth begins to slow – News Brig

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a heady 12-18 months for Zoom, the decade-old company that experienced monster 2020 growth and more recently, a mega acquisition with the $14.7 billion Five9 deal in July. That addition is part of a broader strategy the company has been undertaking the last couple of years to move beyond its core video conferencing market into adjacencies like phone, meeting management and messaging, among other things. Here’s a closer look at how the plan is unfolding.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Daily Review

Digital growth brought changes

Athens Daily Review publisher Lange Svehlak told the Athens Kiwanis Club members that the newspaper has increased its digital presence in recent years and is now seen by more people than ever. At the Kiwanis meeting Tuesday at Tilo’s. Svehlak said recent data shows 85% of Americans say they go...
ATHENS, TX
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Remote Video Conferencing Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Remote Video Conferencing market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Remote Video Conferencing Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Remote Video Conferencing...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Web Conferencing Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026: Bridgit, ClickMeeting, Communique Conferencing

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Web Conferencing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Adobe Systems, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, IBM, Microsoft, Arkadin, AT & T Connect Support, Bridgit, ClickMeeting, Communique Conferencing, Digital Samba OnSync, Fuze, Glance Networks, Global Meet & Google Open Meetings etc.
MARKETS
healthleadersmedia.com

5 Benefits of Video Conferencing for HR

The advantages of video conferencing range from the ability to reach out to candidates around the world to helping employees’ accessibility issues. — This article was first published Sept. 20, 2021, byHR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. If the year 2020 taught us anything, it’s that a remote...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom Video Conferencing#Five9
New Haven Register

What Will Digital-Video Advertising Look Like in 5 Years?

Over the past few years, video has been perhaps the strongest driving force for the global digital-advertising industry. And while the niche future, undoubtedly, remains optimistic, online-video-ad trends in five years will definitely be at least somewhat different from what we’re tracking right now in 2021. Let’s take a brief...
INTERNET
Holland Sentinel

Bam Entertainment Center looks beyond pandemic to future growth

HOLLAND — Business is booming at Bam Entertainment Center. The business at 478 E. 16th St. has struggled over the past 18 months with unpredictable pandemic restrictions, mandatory closures and a wavering clientele. But over the summer, things finally started to level out. "We're hitting on all cylinders," said owner...
HOLLAND, MI
newsbrig.com

How DTC companies decide which strategy to follow – News Brig

If regulators always prefer choice for consumers, then it is easy for a platform to allow multiple payment choices: Shopify allows multiple payment options from its partners, Apple doesn’t. Nash equilibrium and Netflix time. Nash equilibrium is a fascinating, post-facto explanation for some of the interesting decisions you will often...
RETAIL
investing.com

Zoom Video: Highly Profitable, but Competition Is Steep

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is a very interesting company. Its name has become synonymous with video conferencing over the past couple of years, as it has been one of the ultimate beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom revenues quadrupled in 2020, as the work-from-home economy became the new norm. Due...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Affirm delivers triple-digit volume growth in its fiscal Q4

US-base buy now, pay later provider Affirm posted a strong fiscal Q4 (ended June 30, 2021). A number of partnerships and products should help Affirm carry growth in the coming months. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
zoom.us

Reimagine the Customer Experience with Zoom Video Engagement Center

The Zoom platform has helped our customers adapt and transform over the last two years. Soon, that same technology will reimagine how you interact with your end customers. Zoom Video Engagement Center (VEC) will be an easy-to-use, cloud-based solution that enables experts and end customers to connect over video. These video-optimized interactions will offer a new way to reach people so you can:
INTERNET
newsbrig.com

Toast looks toward $18B valuation in upcoming IPO – News Brig

For a city perhaps best known internationally for its hard tech and biotech efforts, to see Toast not only rebound from its early-pandemic layoffs to a public debut, but to target a valuation closer to $20 billion than $10 billion, is a coup. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
STOCKS
newsbrig.com

Technology giant Olympus hit by BlackMatter ransomware – News Brig

“Upon detection of suspicious activity, we immediately mobilized a specialized response team including forensics experts, and we are currently working with the highest priority to resolve this issue. As part of the investigation, we have suspended data transfers in the affected systems and have informed the relevant external partners,” the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

How to Improve the Video and Picture Quality in Zoom Meetings

Zoom has become an essential tool for those who work and learn from home. While Zoom is a popular platform for video conferencing, call quality may not always be perfect. In this article, we will look at the various things you can do to improve your Zoom calls' video and picture quality. Of course, the assumption is you have a robust and reliable internet connection. Read on to find out how to improve your Zoom video quality.
SOFTWARE
newsbrig.com

Stock Market Rally Roars Back On Fed Decision, Evergrande News; Salesforce, FedEx, Nike In Focus: Weekly Review

The stock market rally, under pressure since Sept. 17, sold off hard Monday as fears that China’s Evergrande Group would default rippled through financial markets worldwide. But on Wednesday, the Nasdaq regained its 50-day as Evergrande said it would make a debt interest payment, while the Fed pushed back a bond taper decision until November. The S&P 500 also reclaimed its 50-day on Thursday as another flurry of leading stocks flashed buy signals, sending the stock market back into a confirmed uptrend. But Evergrande debt fears remain. Salesforce.com (CRM) jumped on strong guidance. Adobe (ADBE), Nike (NKE) and FedEx (FDX) were earnings losers, while Facebook (FB) sees headwinds.
STOCKS
newsbrig.com

Last Call To Invest In This Private Real Estate Offering With 32.7% Target Annual Return

The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is gaining significant attention from investors wanting to take advantage of the deal’s targeted 32.7% IRR. Real estate investment firm Lurin is sponsoring the offering for the Elements On Third Apartments, a 431-unit multifamily property in St. Petersburg, Florida. The offering...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
newsbrig.com

User’s Guide to News Brig Disrupt 2021 – News Brig

Although the main show kicks off on Tuesday the 21st, there’ll be some sneak peeks and extras going down on Monday. Make sure to log in to Hopin by noon on Monday to catch it all, including a special series of speed networking sessions, where one attendee from each session will be selected to receive a limited edition News Brig Disrupt swag bag. All sessions are in Pacific Standard Time.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy