Pearl Abyss has announced plans to release a full PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade for MMORPG Black Desert. “With the advent of the new consoles, many Adventurers have been asking for exclusive Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game,” Je-seok Jang, Head of Black Desert’s Game Design Department, wrote in a blog post. “To be frank, we weren’t entirely ready to undertake such a project in terms of the preparations and the priority we initially had in mind. As we’ve mentioned last time, our focuses have always been on providing a more stable environment for Xbox and PlayStation 4, perfecting the optimization on these consoles first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO