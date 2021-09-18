CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Improving photosynthetic potential

By Hoorman Soil Health Services
Crescent-News
 7 days ago

Farmers do not often think about how their management practices can influence the rate of photosynthesis. Photosynthesis has always been assumed to be constant, but it is not. Photosynthesis does not occur at a constant rate, it varies each second, depending on light, carbon dioxide (CO2), water availability, temperature, leaf chlorophyll content, microbial impact on plant nutrient availability and genetics. Some factors can be manipulated directly, others indirectly. Farmers can manage many of these factors, but not all, to improve yields.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crescent-News

Hoorman: Corn brace roots: What do they tell us?

The 2021 crop year has been quite variable. A dry winter/spring followed by periods of excess rain and dry hot weather has caused considerable plant stress. Corn plants typically give us many tell-tale signs of soil conditions. One current debate is about the purpose of corn brace roots. Corn brace roots help keep the plant upright and also help with nutrient, water and gas exchange. Shallow planted corn utilizes brace roots to prevent the corn from lodging. So, brace roots are at least beneficial for maintaining corn yields.
AGRICULTURE
discoverestevan.com

SaskEnergy Applies For Potential Rate Increase

It appears SaskEnergy rates might be on the rise just before the winter season hits. The crown corporation applied to the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel on September 10 looking to increase its commodity rate from $2.58/gigajoule (GJ) to $3.15/GJ. Alana Johnson, the director of strategic communications with SaskEnergy, said there...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Crescent-News

Pandemic Farm Relief

The pandemic shut down all parts of the food supply chain, including USDA programs and offices that support farmers and ranches around the United States. The USDA says it’s starting to reopen some offices depending on where they are located. Services may be available by appointment only, so call before you go. The agency is also offering pandemic assistance for some farmers.
AGRICULTURE
Crescent-News

USDA to offer new insurance option some corn farmers

WASHINGTON — Corn farmers who “split apply” nitrogen will soon have another option for insurance coverage. Beginning in crop year 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) will offer the Post Application Coverage Endorsement (PACE) in certain states for non-irrigated corn, providing coverage for producers who use this practice that is considered better for natural resources and saves money for producers.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Health#Soil Management#Soil Compaction#Plant Nutrition#Soil Carbon#Co2
Crescent-News

USDA Updates Pandemic Assistance for Livestock, Poultry Contract Producers and Specialty Crop Growers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
AGRICULTURE
miningnewsnorth.com

Heliostar tests Unga porphyry potential

Heliostar Metals Ltd. Sept. 16 reported that this year's drilling has tapped broad widths of gold and copper mineralization indicative of a large porphyry zone at the Zachary Bay target on its Unga Island gold project in Southwest Alaska. While high-grade gold targets like those historically mined on Unga Island...
BUSINESS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sourcing Journal

‘Uneven’ Global Economic Recovery Continues: OECD

The disruption to supply chains caused by the pandemic has added to cost pressures, while shipping costs have increased sharply. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Joins Fashion’s Green Bond Movement

Companies in the sector are pursuing green bonds and sustainability-linked loans to fund their environmental goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Crescent-News

CRP Participants Must Maintain Approved Cover

NAPOLEON — Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) participants are responsible for ensuring adequate, approved vegetative and practice cover is maintained to control erosion throughout the life of the contract after the practice has been established. Participants must also control undesirable vegetation, weeds (including noxious weeds), insects and rodents that may pose a threat to existing cover or adversely impact other landowners in the area.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Crescent-News

USDA invests $700 million in grants to provide relief to farm and food workers impacted by COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that $700 million in competitive grant funding will be available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program to help farmworkers and meatpacking workers with pandemic-related health and safety costs. The announcement was made in press call with United Farm Workers Foundation Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres and United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone. Additionally, to recognize the essential role and costs borne by front-line grocery workers, $20 million of this amount has been set aside for at least one pilot program to support grocery workers and test options for reaching them in the future. The new program is funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and is part of USDA’s Build Back Better efforts to respond and recover from the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
Kansas Reflector

Evergy scales back plans to add solar power by 2024, will keep Lawrence plant partially open

Evergy will keep open part of its Lawrence coal plant to run occasionally on natural gas despite earlier plans to shutter it completely and fall short of earlier pledges to add massive amounts of solar power to the electric grid, the utility revealed in regulatory filings this week.  Earlier this year, Evergy filed its “integrated […] The post Evergy scales back plans to add solar power by 2024, will keep Lawrence plant partially open appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy