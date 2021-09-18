CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Defiance County common pleas

Crescent-News
 7 days ago

Larry Frye, 41, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term to run consecutive to a 28-month prison term reimposed on a probation violation on a previous conviction, and given credit for 42 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 22 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

