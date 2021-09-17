Dodgers Vs. Reds Game Preview: Final Road Trip Begins With Potential Wild Card Matchup
After completing a 6-0 homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park as both teams have a lot to play for. The Dodgers, at 94-53, are one game behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings. However, they have already clinched a playoff spot as they are 17 games up for the first Wild Card spot.www.chatsports.com
