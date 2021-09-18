Acura Sold All of Its 300 US-Designated 2022 NSX Type S Supercars in Under 24 Hours
All stateside final version 2022 Acura NSX Type S sportscars have now been spoken for. It has been reported that all 300 that were designated for the U.S. were reserved in under 24 hours — with another 100 on a waitlist. Starting at around $170,000 USD, it was expected that this version would be in high demand granted its celebrated history as one of Honda‘s icons. Said to be the “quickest, most powerful and best-handling production NSX ever,” the final NSX Type S supercar boasts a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine that makes about 600 horsepower and 492lb-ft of torque.hypebeast.com
