Acura Sold All of Its 300 US-Designated 2022 NSX Type S Supercars in Under 24 Hours

You could soon own a street-legal version of the car that helped Porsche own endurance racing during the ‘80s and early ‘90s. An ultra-rare 1991 Porsche Koenig Specials C62 was just listed for sale on Issimi. The outrageous-looking speed machine may not be in mint condition, but it’s hard to think of a better car in which to recreate the feeling of racing at Le Mans. Porsche racers took home the top prize at the 24 Hours of Le Mans every year from 1981 and 1987. Much of this dominance can be traced to two cars, the 956 and its successor, the 962....

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO