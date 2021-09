Chlöe isn’t dating Future and she took to Instagram Live to address the rumors. Less than a week after hitting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards stage for her solo debut of "Have Mercy," the budding star took to the social media platform to sound off on the rumors that she’s dating the hip-hop titan, admitting that she’s never even met the chart-topper. "He's a wonderful fella, love his music, I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life,” she explained to her viewers from New York City.

