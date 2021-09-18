At new UI dining hall, 1,000s of students eat in style
If the University of Illinois is going to make one of the largest dining halls in the nation, it better have some school spirit. Maybe some Block I pasta?. Sure enough, one of the creative flairs that made it into the $73.5 million expansion of the dining hall at the Illinois Street Residence Halls: an advanced pasta-cutting machine imported straight from Italy, where semolina flour and water squeeze through an I-shaped template.www.miamiherald.com
