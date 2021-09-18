CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-50-100 Years Ago — Sept. 18

By Susan Guynn
Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time. Chosen last night to reign over the 1971 Thurmont and Emmitsburg Community Show was Miss Patty Keilholtz, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Keilholtz, of Thurmont. She received her crown from Dr. Frank Bentz, vice president, agriculture, University of Maryland. Her white jacket with FFA Sweetheart emblem was presented by outgoing sweetheart Miss Nancy Fink.

