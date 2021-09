There is more than meets the eye when it comes to rapper Cardi B. The personality took her stage name from Bacardi rum, has a sister named Hennesy, and even worked as a cashier at an Amish-run market, per Harper's Bazaar. While Cardi B grew up in the Bronx, her family's roots lie in the Caribbean, and the musician has taken trips to the islands and explored her heritage. According to People, the rapper joined Indya Moore and James Beard Award-winning chefs Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizo to sample culinary highlights from the Dominican Republic, Peru, El Salvador, and Mexico as part of the show "Cardi Tries."

