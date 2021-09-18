Meet the families who ditched the countryside for urban living

With its thatched roof and mottled cream-beige exterior, strung with flowers and vines, the Fox Inn, is the epitome of a remote village pub. Across the road, the main thoroughfare through tiny Corscombe, untroubled save for a few cars and the occasional mucky tractor, is a beer garden. From my table, I shifted my gaze from the building, past the brook trickling downhill to my right and over to the hills of west Dorset, each curve seemingly changing shape as the sun threw the last of the day’s light. In that moment, I convinced myself there’s nothing better than a pint of local ale in this spot.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 HOURS AGO