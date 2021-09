Sure, quarantine bangs may have sounded like a good idea at the time, but after months of trimming and chopping, you’ve finally decided to step away from your styling tools and retire your fringe. Don’t put away your round brush and straightening iron just yet. Turns out, some of the best ways to transition from awkward grown-out bangs are via heat and products. The most important part? Making sure you keep your hair healthy and protected. “Always care for your hair with nourishing products and heat protectants,” says IGK Hair co-founder Franck Izquierdo. “So that, as you are styling your bangs, you aren’t damaging them and causing any breakage or split ends, which could make the grow out process even longer.”

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO