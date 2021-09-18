Time for Property Taxes

The Marshall County property tax statements payable in September 2021 and March 2022 have been printed and sent to your mailbox. When you look at your tax statement you will see a detailed tax distribution breakdown of where your tax dollars go; to your school district, city, county, township and more. This fiscal year the Marshall County Treasurer’s Office is certified to collect $62.7 million in property taxes. This figure is up 3.13 percent from last year.