All eyes were on former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero in his highly anticipated Bellator debut when he stepped in to face Phil Davis at Bellator 266. Romero had initially been forced to delay his debut due to not being cleared by doctors ahead of what would have been his appearance in the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Some had thought he might never fight for the promotion as the details surrounding the doctor’s refusal were not clear.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO