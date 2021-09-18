Geology program to tell story of the land

GEOLOGY is a very interesting topic of science investigation. Clues are everywhere on the landscape, in its soil profiles, and in buried rock layers underlying all of the Midwest and Iowa. Deciphering those clues is in part what geologists do. Geologists have long recognized the value of understanding, or at least trying to understand, how our earth was put together. It is that understanding that helps humans find water, find and use resources that allow us to thrive and survive, to find resources to use for construction, and to grow in our knowledge of proper stewardship methodologies to conserve soil, air and water. Understanding how our earth functions and responds to galactic sized forces of nature is a big clue to trying to forecast events in earth’s future.