Six simple jobs to do in September before the winter takes hold

“There is a time in late September when the leaves are still green, and the days are still warm, but somehow you know that it is all about to end.”—Sharyn McCrumb. Here it is, mid-September and there is so much we can still do in our gardens. My tomatoes and beans are still going gangbusters, enough so that once I preserve everything; I really wouldn’t need to plant any next year. However, I know that first frost is just around the corner and there are plenty of tasks that need to be done before then.

