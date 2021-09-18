CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Six simple jobs to do in September before the winter takes hold

By Tom Brown
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, bite into unusual apple varieties, prune box hedges and keep a lookout for weeds. There may be local apple events at this time of year which are well worth going to, particularly if they have tastings. If you’re thinking about planting a couple of apple trees, these festivals are a great opportunity to try a few unusual varieties, perhaps one with provenance local to you. In the next couple of months, young fruit trees that are grown in fields will be lifted, ready to be dispatched to gardeners and growers. Frank Matthews has a great range online which can be reserved now.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

8 Gorgeous Fall Perennials You Should Plant Now, Before the First Frost

Spring gets all the attention for bringing new blooms and fresh leaves into the world after a long, cold winter. But fall is a great time to get new plants into the ground. Perennials in particular will benefit from time spent in cool soil before the warmth of spring and summer, says Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at garden company Ferry-Morse.
GARDENING
Long Beach Post

Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall

As summer blooms fade, fall ushers in a wide array of gorgeous flowers to brighten up your outdoor and indoor spaces. Here’s a list of popular fall flowers and simple growing tips to help you get started. The post Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
GARDENING
The Independent

How to get your greenhouse into shape before winter

Even on gloomy and overcast days in the summer, the greenhouse temperature can shoot up. By autumn though, it reverses and can plummet to dangerous levels for plants in a matter of minutes.With our rapidly changing weather patterns, driven by climate change, greenhouse owners need to start planning now to make them fit for autumn and winter, warns greenhouse expert Linda Lane, managing director of Griffin Glasshouses (griffinglasshouses.com).“It’s all about hygiene and common sense,” says Lane. “The greenhouse will give plants a lot of protection but, with all that glass, temperatures change rapidly, so take precautions. It is also an...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Summer Garden#Compost#Apple Trees#Group 8#Avalanche
cascadebusnews.com

7 Tips to Home Improvement Before Winter

Want to prepare your home for the winter season but have no idea what to start with? Follow the 7 tips regarding how to optimize your house before winter!. Cool temperature, as well as short days, is bright proof that the start of winter is close at hand. In case you have already hired a contractor to support you cope with the list of home optimization activities, your house probably has a top-performance condition to survive in winter weather. However, you might have forgotten about the following 7 home improvement tasks to implement before winter comes! We are here to remind you of them.
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Times-Herald

What to do to prepare your garden for winter

Gardens provide an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. In fact, many gardening enthusiasts typically cannot wait for the spring thaw so they can spend the next several months tending to their plants under the warm sun. But a gardener’s work is never truly done, and the work to make gardens stun in the spring actually begins during the preceding fall.
GARDENING
ABQJournal

If you must fertilize roses before winter, do it now

Q. I think it’s soon, but I can’t remember, when should I fertilize my roses for the last time this year? – A.B., Albuquerque. If you feel the need to fertilize the roses and it has been weeks since their last feed, do it, but do it NOW. I caution you that if you fertilize too late in the year – and roses being a bit peculiar at times – they just might want to force out a bunch of new growth rather than thinking about hunkering down for the impending winter months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Wiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: September tasks to do before the first frost

“There is a time in late September when the leaves are still green, and the days are still warm, but somehow you know that it is all about to end.”—Sharyn McCrumb. Here it is, mid-September and there is so much we can still do in our gardens. My tomatoes and beans are still going gangbusters, enough so that once I preserve everything; I really wouldn’t need to plant any next year. However, I know that first frost is just around the corner and there are plenty of tasks that need to be done before then.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Jobs
cascadebusnews.com

Volunteer Your Time September 25-26 & Help Us Clean Up Mt. Bachelor Before the Winter Season

Ever wonder what happens to that mask that blew off the chairlift this summer or the trash that falls out of packs, pockets and other gear during the winter season? We need some mountain-loving volunteers to help us collect it! Mt. Bachelor’s annual community mountain cleanup and recycling event is part of our broader Play Forever sustainability commitment.
ENVIRONMENT
darientimes.com

Simple buys to make the upcoming Fall and Winter seem less daunting

As one of the hottest summers on record finally starts to pass, we now have to contend with the blistering cold that winter nights bring. To that end, I’ve done the heroic task of scouring the internet for some great products to get you over the summer hump and ready for the winter. You're welcome.
SHOPPING
Telegraph

Why the humble sweet pea has a cult following – and how to grow them

There are some flowers that gardeners just become a little unhinged for. Sweet peas are among them. Depending on which Instagram gardeners you follow (those of sweet-pea authority include Zoe Woodward of Swan Cottage Flowers and Arthur Parkinson), the most dedicated will either spend Boxing Day sowing seeds that won’t bloom till June; or feeling pleased they’re not spending Boxing Day sowing seeds that won’t bloom till June, having sown them months ago.
GARDENING
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: Moving plants indoors for the winter takes time

With summer gardening drawing to a close, gardeners with potted plants on the patio need to prepare to bring the plants indoors for the winter season. To keep your plants from throwing the horticultural equivalent of a toddler tantrum and throwing their leaves on the floor, take the process slowly so the plants can adjust to their new environment.
GARDENING
Telegraph

Six simple seafood suppers to make in a flash

I was odd as a young child in that I really enjoyed mussels and shellfish. And I’ve always been a huge fan of oily fish like mackerel and sardines. Exposing children to seafood from a young age and making them see it as normal, is key. Put a stargazy pie in front of a child and they will smile. Sardines are small and unintimidating. You can get them butterflied and prepare them quickly under the grill or the barbecue. Cooking a whole fish is accessible, and helps to remove the fear factor around bones.
RECIPES
Hudson Valley Post

7 Easy Hudson Valley Hikes to Take in Stride Before Winter

Looking to get outdoors and take a hike here in the Hudson Valley? Here are 5 hikes that you should go on before it becomes winter. Hike to Ferncliff Fire Tower, Rhinebeck, less than two miles. The trails around the area are great too, be careful to stay on the path. There is one spot that if you are not careful, you will be walking on private property. Just look for the signs.
RHINEBECK, NY
Newsday

Where to take fall, winter hikes on Long Island

Hiking is not just an autumn activity. This winter, the foot traffic continues apace on nature trails from Woodbury to Orient Point, as hikers brave the elements, equipped with sturdy shoes, thermal layers and social-distancing smarts. "During the pandemic, hiking became extremely popular and was discovered by many Long Islanders....
TRAVEL
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

Back to basics: six simple recipes to make from scratch

I remember my Aunty Florence showing me how to make raspberry buns when I was little; you pressed your finger into the centre of each bun and filled it with raspberry jam. Mother made bread every day and would always give me a little bit of dough to make my own loaf. Then I’d be sent off to fetch eggs from the hens and herbs from the garden, and we’d sit together making supper.
RECIPES
marysvilleonline.net

Reduce Your Risk of Falling by Taking These Simple Steps

(StatePoint) A fall can result in unwanted outcomes, including injury, loss of independence, and a decreased ability to do the things that are most important to you or a loved one. Each year, 3 million older adults are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries. Even falls that don’t lead...
LIFESTYLE
theeverygirl.com

Want To Take Your Apartment Kitchen to the Next Level? Do This One Simple Thing

We all know that one of the hallmarks of apartment living is having to deal with a smaller-than-average kitchen. And that’s stating it generously—if you live in New York City like I do, your kitchen may truly be minuscule, if you’re lucky enough to even have a super defined prep space at all! I took many virtual tours of apartments that featured mini-fridges or refrigerators positioned in the living room. We city gals have truly seen it all when it comes to cramped spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Telegraph

Mark Hix is back in business with a cool village pub with rooms in Dorset

With its thatched roof and mottled cream-beige exterior, strung with flowers and vines, the Fox Inn, is the epitome of a remote village pub. Across the road, the main thoroughfare through tiny Corscombe, untroubled save for a few cars and the occasional mucky tractor, is a beer garden. From my table, I shifted my gaze from the building, past the brook trickling downhill to my right and over to the hills of west Dorset, each curve seemingly changing shape as the sun threw the last of the day’s light. In that moment, I convinced myself there’s nothing better than a pint of local ale in this spot.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy