Six simple jobs to do in September before the winter takes hold
This week, bite into unusual apple varieties, prune box hedges and keep a lookout for weeds. There may be local apple events at this time of year which are well worth going to, particularly if they have tastings. If you're thinking about planting a couple of apple trees, these festivals are a great opportunity to try a few unusual varieties, perhaps one with provenance local to you. In the next couple of months, young fruit trees that are grown in fields will be lifted, ready to be dispatched to gardeners and growers. Frank Matthews has a great range online which can be reserved now.
