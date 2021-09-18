CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Marilyn J. Norris, 94

Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn J. Norris, 94, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, and of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on the morning of September 15, 2021, at the Iowa River Hospice Home surrounded by her family. Funeral services for Marilyn will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, beginning at 3:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Memorials in Marilyn’s name may be directed to her family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence please visit www.mitchellfh.com.

www.timesrepublican.com

