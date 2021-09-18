David Uhde, 55, of Union, Iowa, passed away on the evening of September 15, 2021, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames surrounded by his loving family. Services for David will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, beginning at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Christian Church. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 at New Hope Christian Church. Memorials in David’s name may be directed to the family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.