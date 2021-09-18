Ronald L. Simmons, 74, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, under hospice care at Premier Estates, of Toledo. Ron was born May 13, 1947, to Dale and Phyllis (Rasmussen) Simmons who farmed near Conrad, IA. He attended Beaman-Conrad schools (now BCLUW), graduating in 1965. From 1966 to ’68, he served in the US Army in Cam Rahn Bay, Viet Nam as a truck mechanic. Upon returning home, he continued to use his mechanical skills at various jobs including transmission repair at Kenn’s Transmission in Marshalltown and farming with his father and other local farmers. Ron enjoyed fishing and playing cards, but he especially loved chatting with people. You could say he never met a stranger. He will always be remembered as an easy-going, fun-loving man with a great sense of humor.