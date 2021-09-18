Football roundup: East Limestone wins big over Brewer

East Limestone's junior and running back Alex Mason runs the ball in the region game against the Brewer Patriots Friday night at East Limestone High School. Courtesy photo/Dean Baucom

A dominant first half on each side of the ball by the East Limestone Indians led the way to a 49-7 victory Friday night over the Brewer Patriots on Cavnar Field at East Limestone High School. East has now won three games in a row and hold an overall record of 3-1 and 3-0 in 5A Region 8.

After a quick three-and-out by the Patriots offense, East was quick to respond in their first drive of the game. From their own 48 yard line, junior and running back Alex Mason took the handoff from quarterback Gage Hill 52 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game with 8:20 remaining in the first half. The extra point was made by Jan Stotz to put East up 7-0.

Mason wasn't done, however, as the very next possession for the Indians, he once again took the handoff for a 60 yard touchdown run.

The first quarter ended with an East lead of 14-0.

The East put on a clinic offensively in the second quarter. Eight seconds into the quarter, junior and running back Fortune Wheeler ran in for a 14 yard touchdown run. Up to 21-0, with three straight rushing touchdowns, East went to the air and had success. Hill found Wheeler on a wheel route for a 50 yard touchdown pass with 9:35 left to go in the first half.

Wheeler added his third touchdown of the quarter with 6:09 left on a 51 yard rushing touchdown putting East up 35-0 after another successful extra point by Stotz.

East kicked off to Brewer and they fumbled the kickoff return and ball went right back to East's offense on their opponents side of the field. After nearly a five-minute drive, senior Barrett Brown rushed for a 14 yard touchdown with 1:09 left in the half to go up 42-0.

While East's defense held steady throughout the game, the biggest play came with no time left in the first half. After a backwards pass by Brewer senior quarterback Caden Childers from their own 25 yard-line, East senior Kris McNeil picked it up for a 25 yard scoop and score to end the half with a 49-0 lead. East tallied 35 points in the second quarter alone.

It was a running clock throughout the second half with not much scoring to show for it. A late fourth quarter 67 yard touchdown run by Childers on a quarterback keeper broke the shutout for the Indians, but still came away with a comfortable 42 point win on homecoming night.

“We talked all week about what does East Limestone need to do and that's get better every day at practice and get better every play out here in this game and I think we did that,” East Limestone head football coach Jeff Pugh said. “We executed well, we had a few guys have some very good plays and I feel like we got a little bit better up front.”

Brewer (0-5) is in a rebuilding process, according to Pugh, and that's not to say he expected this much success in the run game, but it's something that East Limestone football should be able to do. Whether that works against upcoming opponents, Pugh admits work needs to be done.

“We have to do a better job as far as execution to be able to play with the Russelville's, the Ardmore's and the Lawrence County's in this region,” he said. “That's just it.”

East will hit the road and take on the West Limestone Wildcats in their next game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at West Limestone High School.

Other scores around Limestone County

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Tanner's next matchup will be at 7 p.m. Friday against Columbia at Tanner High School. After losing their first two games of the season, the Rattlers have bounced with three straight wins giving them a record of 3-2 and 3-0 in the region.

Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12

Clements (0-4) will face off against the Ardmore Tigers (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0

Elkmont (0-5) will be back at home Friday in a matchup against Lexington.

West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14

West (3-1) will be back at home for the third consecutive week Friday against East Limestone.