Arlington Seguin scores 34 unanswered points in 2nd half to run by Cleburne

Arlington Seguin's J.J. Johnson (5) was all over the field for the Cougars in their 69-28 win over Cleburne. Johnson had a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown, an interception, and he added 44 rushing yards on four carries. David Beans

After Cleburne started to battle its way back from an early 28-0 deficit, Arlington Seguin put the game away with 34 unanswered points in the second half to roll to a 69-28 win Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium to kick off District 5-5A Division II play.

Cleburne's defense was no match for the Cougars' offense as Arlington Seguin (2-1, 1-0) racked up 411 rushing yards as three different players rushed for at least 97 yards. The Cougars finished with 559 total yards from scrimmage, recorded 29 first downs and didn't punt.

With just under 2 minutes left in the opening quarter, Arlington Seguin already had a commanding 28-0 lead. Cleburne tried battling back as the Jackets cut the deficit in half at 35-21 by halftime. But the Cougars scored at will in the second half while shutting out Cleburne until a late touchdown.

Cleburne Head Coach Casey Walraven said it was very frustrating getting off to another slow start.

“We've pulled our hair out as coaches to try to figure out a way to start better, everything from practice to the way we do pre-game, but this team just continues to start slow,” Walraven said. “But then they showed signs of life and fought back. I think at the end of the day, though, we didn't have the fight to finish like we've had previous weeks. I think that was the most disappointing and frustrating part to me was we didn't fight to the bitter end. But [Arlington Seguin is] a great team. I don't want to take anything away from them.”

After Cleburne opened the game with a three-and-out and a punt that resulted in a net loss of five yards, Arlington Seguin needed just two plays to get on the scoreboard as Elijah Armstrong scored on a four-yard run.

Following another Cleburne punt, a 31-yard run by Armstrong set up a 44-yard touchdown pass from Oklahoma commit X'avion Brice to Seth Clay-Johnson for a 14-0 lead.

On Cleburne's third possession, the Jackets were putting together a decent drive for the first time but just after Cleburne crossed midfield, the Cougars forced a fumble and J.J. Johnson returned it 60 yards to put Arlington Seguin up 21-0.

After another Cleburne fumble, the Cougars made it 28-0 when Brice scored on an 11-yard run.

With the Jackets desperately needing a spark, they got one from a freshman. Eli Martinez's first touch of the night went for a tough 11-yard run. And his second touch of the night gave the Jackets life as he patiently set up his blocks before breaking free down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 with 1:12 left in the opening quarter.

Cleburne freshman Eli Martinez (26) was a bright spot for the Yellow Jackets in a disappointing district-opening loss to Arlington Seguin. Martinez rushed for 129 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, on just 13 carries. David Beans

Another Cleburne freshman, Lance Sansom, came up big with a heads-up recovery along the sideline on the ensuing onside kick. The Jackets penetrated the red zone before turning the ball over on downs.

Three plays later, Brice showed why he's a Division I recruit on a 66-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a four-score lead again at 35-7 with 8:40 left before halftime.

However, on the following kickoff, Cleburne sophomore Dorian Potter returned the kick 89 yards for a touchdown.

On the Cougars' next possession, Cleburne's defense finally forced Arlington Seguin into its first third-down snap of the night — with just under 6 minutes left in the first half — before the Cougars missed a 27-yard field goal a play later.

From there, the Jackets marched 80 yards in seven plays, highlighted by a 49-yard pass from Landry Shields to Jacarrean Gray, setting up an eight-yard touchdown run by Sansom to make it a 14-point game at 35-21.

The momentum continued to swing in Cleburne's favor as De'Andre Battle hauled in an interception — his third of the season — with 26 seconds left to thwart a Cougar scoring opportunity and preserve the 35-21 score at the half.

But any momentum Cleburne had on its side quickly disappeared early in the third quarter. After the Cougars scored on the first possession of the second half on a two-yard run by Brice, Johnson snagged an interception and returned it 28 yards to the Cleburne 10. One play later, Naszae Otieno scored from three yards out.

In less than 3 minutes, it went from a 35-21 game to a 48-21 deficit, and the Cougars were off and running as they scored 34 unanswered points to put it away.

“I think we had a little momentum but then when they drove down and scored to start the third quarter, it was almost like that was the deflating moment and we were going to have a hard time coming back from that,” Walraven said. “All across the board, it was the emotion of the game — we didn't have the excitement, passion and motivation that we normally do. We'll have to re-evaluate and see if we fatigued them a little too much this week in practice or if it was more of a mental thing for us.”

After two more touchdown runs by Otieno and a 29-yard score by Kayden Randall, Cleburne backup quarterback Logan Schroyer scored on a 13-yard run with 1:38 left to produce the final tally.

Armstrong finished with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries, Brice had 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, and Otieno had 97 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. The Cougars averaged 10.8 yards per run as a team.

“Again, our tackling is complete opposite of what we're teaching them in practice,” Walraven said. “We're not transferring that to the game. It's disheartening but we're going to have to continue as coaches to find new ways and get them to be the guys we need them to be.”

The Jackets rushed for 285 yards on 42 carries, led by Martinez who gained 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for his second consecutive 100-yard game. Sansom had 90 yards from scrimmage with a score on six touches.

In a game where not a lot went Cleburne's way, Walraven spoke highly of the Jackets' two standout freshmen.

Cleburne freshman Lance Sansom (15), along with fellow freshman Eli Martinez, drew praise from Head Coach Casey Walraven after Friday's loss to Arlington Seguin. Sansom had 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to go along with an onside kick recovery. David Beans

“We just had that conversation that we have two freshmen that we need to step up and start being a vocal leader, and that's tough for a freshman but so is coming out and performing the way they do week in and week out,” Walraven said. “I mean, they are — mentally and physically — the leaders of the team in my eyes because of the passion and drive and the things they show every week. They just want to succeed and they're unselfish, too. We can learn a lot from those two because they're doing their part. Some of these older classmen gotta do theirs.”

Walraven said losses like this one are tough because you want to move on quickly but also need to learn from the mistakes made.

“I think we definitely got to put it behind us but we've got to learn from it and we've got to sort out some of the selfishness that peaked out its ugly head in the second half with some of these guys,” Walraven said. “They all know; they're good kids. But we have got to watch the film and learn from it. We don't have time to sit and sulk and feel sorry for ourselves.

“Another thing is we're very thin right now. We're as thin as we've been in a long, long time. We've got to find a way to be successful this next week and get to the bye week and try to get some of these guys back.”

Cleburne is scheduled to visit Waco University (0-4, 0-1) in week 5.